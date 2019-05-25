Grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski debuts for Giants

Former Oriole Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was called up by the San Francisco Giants and put in the starting lineup to make his major league debut in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was called up by the San Francisco Giants and put in the starting lineup to make his major league debut in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The younger Yastrzemski was hitting .316 (43 for 136) with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with Triple-A Sacramento. He is playing left field and batting seventh against the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old Yastrzemski was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and played 703 games with 2,600 at-bats in the minors. San Francisco traded for him in March, a deal that sent minor league right-hander Tyler Herb to the Orioles.

Mac Willamson was designated for assignment to make room for Yastrzemski. Williamson struck out five times in five at-bats against Atlanta on Thursday, then whiffed three more times in the series opener against Arizona on Friday.

The Giants also placed reliever Trevor Gott on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Dereck Rodríguez from Sacramento.

