Former Mets pitcher Ron Darling announces he has thyroid cancer

(NEW YORK) — SNY broadcaster and former New York Mets pitcher Ron Darling announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” Darling said in a statement he posted on Twitter. “My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support,” he added.

In mid-April, Darling, 58, shared on Twitter that doctors had found a mass on his chest, requiring surgery and forcing him to take some time off from his duties at SNY.

In a statement Monday, the Mets responded to the news, saying, “Upon receiving today’s update on Ron’s prognosis, we are comforted to know that his condition is treatable and look forward to seeing him back on the air soon.”

