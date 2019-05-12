202
Cubs 1B Rizzo hampered by back tightness

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 6:17 pm 05/12/2019 06:17pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the starting lineup for their series finale against Milwaukee because of back tightness.

Rizzo’s back tightened up on him during Saturday’s 15-inning victory over the Brewers. The slugger has a history of back issues.

Manager Joe Maddon says Rizzo might be able to pinch hit. The Cubs are off Monday.

Kris Bryant replaced Rizzo at first base.

While Rizzo was limited, second baseman Daniel Descalso was in the lineup for the first time since May 4. He had been limited to pinch-hitting duties since he hurt his left ankle running the bases during a victory over St. Louis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

