Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

Blackmon homered twice, Antonio Senzatela pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the San Diego Padres 10-7 on Sunday.

“I hit those balls pretty hard today, got some good pitches to hit,” Blackmon said. “It’s a little warmer outside, and seeing the sun for the first time in a while certainly helped, too.”

The Rockies had one game rained out and plenty of cold, damp weather during a homestand on which they finished 4-4 as the skies cleared on Sunday.

Raimel Tapia had three hits, including a two-run homer, and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy hit a three-run double for the Rockies, who took two of three from San Diego. David Dahl also had three hits as the Rockies put up double-digit runs in three of their last four games.

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job, especially offensively right now,” Blackmon said. “It seems like we’re getting a lot of hits. I think we’re competing really well.”

Greg Garcia singled twice to drive in a pair of runs for the Padres, who lost a road series for the first time this season.

Senzatela (3-2) bounced back after allowing a season-high seven runs, including three homers, in a loss to San Francisco last week. He gave up three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“I just made quality pitches today,” Senzatela said.

Added Padres manager Andy Green: “He used a real good mix today and we didn’t make the adjustment. He threw a lot less fastballs and used his changeup and curveball.”

Senzatela struck out seven, including the first two batters he faced in the seventh. But Wil Myers and Austin Allen each singled — it was Allen’s first major league hit — and Senzatela was relieved by Carlos Estévez, who surrendered successive singles to Dickerson and Garcia before inducing an inning-ending groundout from Reyes as the Padres pulled to within 5-3.

Colorado tacked on five more runs in the bottom half. With the bases loaded, Murphy lined a double down the first-base line off Brad Wieck. Tapia followed with his fifth homer, a drive into the center-field bleachers.

The Padres scored four times in the ninth, including a two-out, three-run homer by Franmil Reyes off Seunghwan Oh. Scott Oberg relieved and got Eric Hosmer to fly out to center.

Both of Blackmon’s homers came off Nick Margevicius (2-4), who allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

“I threw him a 1-0 slider on the first home run and came back with a slider that was right over the plate,” Margevicius said. “The second home run, I threw a fastball right over the plate on a 3-1 count. I fell behind on both home runs.”

Colorado jumped on Margevicius for four runs in the second. Blackmon capped the burst by driving a 1-0 pitch into the second deck above the visitors’ bullpen for a two-run homer.

He added a solo shot in the fourth, his first multihomer game of the season and the 11th of his career. Blackmon has eight homers this season, including three during the series, and has hit safely in 10 straight games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHPs Jake McGee (left knee sprain) and Chris Rusin (mid-back strain) are both expected to pitch again Tuesday as part of their rehab assignments at Triple-A Albuquerque. Manager Bud Black said there’s still no timetable for either player’s return. … LHP Tyler Anderson, who was optioned last week to Albuquerque, has told the club that he is still being bothered by a left knee injury. He went on the injured list last month with inflammation in the knee. Black said Anderson will see a nerve specialist Monday in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego begins a two-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, with RHP Chris Stratton (3-1, 1.55 ERA) set to start.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-5, 5.84) is slated to pitch the opener of a two-game series at Boston. Freeland has lost each of his last three road starts.

___

