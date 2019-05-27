202
Home » MLB News » Blackmon heads to injured…

Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 2:05 pm 05/27/2019 02:05pm
Share
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, and David Dahl embrace during batting practice before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf.

The team on Monday announced the move, which is retroactive to May 24. Blackmon suffered the injury at Pittsburgh last week when he fouled a ball off his calf. He was hoping to avoid the injured list, but he tested the calf the past few days and said “it didn’t quite feel like it was strong enough to push off at game speed.”

Blackmon is hitting .300 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs this season.

To take his roster spot, the Rockies recalled outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque. Colorado also reinstated outfielder Noel Cuevas (strained left quad) from the injured list and optioned him to Albuquerque.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
MLB News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!