Sabathia gets 3000th K, Greinke gets win, D-Backs top Yanks

PHOENIX (AP) — CC Sabathia became the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts, but was outpitched by Arizona ace Zack Greinke in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Sabathia (1-1) arrived in the desert needing three strikeouts to hit 3,000 and got them all in the third inning.

The milestone whiff came when he got John Ryan Murphy swinging, sending the Yankees pouring out of the dugout.

Sabathia became the first pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts since Atlanta’s John Smoltz in 2008, and joined Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the only lefties to do it.

Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer and a run-scoring single off Sabathia. He allowed two runs and five hits, and struck out five before being lifted with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

Greinke (5-1) won his fifth straight game. He allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, ROCKIES 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesus Aguilar homered again and Milwaukee broke through late for the victory.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-3) pitched six scoreless innings for the Brewers. Milwaukee has won 12 of its last 14 against Colorado, including a sweep in last season’s NL Division Series.

The Brewers again played without NL MVP Christian Yelich, who sat out with lower back soreness for the second straight game.

Colorado’s German Marquez (3-2) took a perfect game into the sixth before surrendering a leadoff double to Ben Gamel that hit left fielder Raimel Tapia’s glove. Gamel later scored.

Josh Hader got two outs for his seventh save despite giving up a two-run homer to Ian Desmond in the ninth.

ASTROS 11, TWINS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in seven innings, and Houston backed him with three homers.

Cole (2-4) gave up his only hit in the sixth inning while the Astros broke out offensively to win a meeting of division leaders and snap Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

George Springer, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman went deep for Houston.

Cole struck out 11 and walked three, including the first two batters of the game. Josh James and Chris Devenski completed the three-hitter.

PIRATES 6, RANGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryan Reynolds led off the 11th inning with his first career homer and Starling Marte then added a two-run shot as Pittsburgh ended its eight-game losing streak by beating Texas.

The Pirates were scoreless until getting three runs in the ninth off closer Jose Leclerc.

Reynolds led off the 11th with a blast off Jesse Chavez (0-1) that landed on the hill in center field.

Kyle Crick (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th. Felipe Vazquez worked the 11th for his seventh save after allowing Joey Gallo’s leadoff homer — his 10th.

METS 4, REDS 3, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly off Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias in the 10th inning, and New York rebounded from a blown ninth-inning lead.

J.D. Davis doubled to left-center to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the 10th against Iglesias (1-4). Jeff McNeil singled sharply to put runners at the corners with his fourth hit of the game.

With the infield in and outfield shallow, Alonso hit a fly to the warning track in right and the Mets avoided dropping below .500 for the first time this year.

Rookie Drew Gagnon (1-0) escaped a two-out jam in the 10th by getting José Iglesias to pop out. Jeurys Familia fell one out short of his second regular-season six-out save, allowing two runs in the ninth.

CUBS 6, MARINERS 5

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth, and the Cubs earned their third consecutive victory.

Daniel Descalso and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago. Brad Brach (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Steve Cishek got four outs for his first save of the season.

Seattle’s Brandon Brennan (1-2) struck out Javier Báez to end the seventh inning and got the first two outs of the eighth before Willson Contreras doubled. Schwarber then drove Brennan’s changeup into the second deck in right field for his first homer since April 8.

The Mariners had grabbed a 5-4 lead on Edwin Encarnación’s leadoff homer in the seventh.

RED SOX 5, ATHLETICS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Rick Porcello pitched eight shutout innings and struck out a season-high eight as Boston beat Oakland.

Porcello (2-3) allowed only two hits and walked two while winning his second straight start.

Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland homered for Boston and the Red Sox won for the fourth time in six games.

Aaron Brooks (2-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings for Oakland, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks.

INDIANS 7, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos González hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, only his second extra-base hit of the season, and Cleveland beat Miami.

Trevor Bauer (4-1) overcame a slow start to pitch seven innings. He allowed four runs and struck out 10.

Curtis Granderson hit his fourth homer for the Marlins, who lost their fourth game in a row and have the worst record in the majors.

González’s homer off Sandy Alcantara (1-3) broke a 3-3 tie in the third.

Former Marlin Brad Hand completed a five-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

DODGERS 10, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Freese hit a three-run homer, Justin Turner went deep for the first time this season and Los Angeles beat San Francisco.

Kiké Hernández also connected, and Walker Buehler (3-0) pitched into the sixth inning to remain unbeaten in six starts.

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger singled, walked and scored twice, but was denied in his bid to break the major league record for most home runs before May 1. Bellinger has 14 homers so far this season.

Freese homered for the first time since April 11, driving a 3-2 pitch from Drew Pomeranz (1-3) deep to right in the fourth.

TIGERS 3, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Niko Goodrum added a two-run homer to lift Detroit past Philadelphia.

Spencer Turnbull (2-2) pitched six strong innings as the Tigers snapped a four-game skid.

Cabrera moved into a tie for 68th all-time with 2,705 career hits

It was the Tigers’ first meeting with the Phillies since 2016 and their first trip to Philadelphia since 2007.

Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in as many chances.

Vince Velasquez (1-1) needed 99 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings before being lifted. Velasquez gave up three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

CARDINALS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched neatly into the seventh inning, helping himself by kicking the ball over to first for a key out, and St. Louis beat Washington.

Harrison Bader drove in two runs and Kolten Wong had two hits as NL Central-leading St. Louis earned its fourth straight victory. It was the Cardinals’ 18th win in April, matching a team record set in 2008.

Wainwright (3-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Tyler Webb, John Gant and Andrew Miller combined for 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Miller got two outs for his first save with St. Louis.

Anibal Sanchez (0-4) struck out seven in five innings.

PADRES 4, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer also went deep and rookie Chris Paddack turned in another impressive start, leading San Diego past Atlanta.

Reyes homered on the 11th pitch of the game, followed by another solo shot in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Paddack (2-1) went six innings, surrendering only a two-out, two-run single to Matt Joyce in the second.

Julio Teheran (2-4) became the ninth pitcher in Braves’ franchise history to start 200 games, but he had no answer for Reyes.

Craig Stammen gave up a run-scoring single to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth, but Kirby Yates worked a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 14th save in as many chances.

