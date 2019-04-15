Study: Minority hiring in MLB ranks similar to previous year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A diversity report released Monday on Major League Baseball finds the sport remaining largely on the same footing from the previous year in racial and gender hiring practices, with the biggest…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A diversity report released Monday on Major League Baseball finds the sport remaining largely on the same footing from the previous year in racial and gender hiring practices, with the biggest area of concern coming in the front offices of league teams.

The annual report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida found slight fluctuations in scores for racial and gender hiring. The grade for racial hiring was an A-minus with 89 points, up a point from a year earlier, while the grade for gender hiring dropped one point to a 70 for a C.

The overall score was unchanged at 79, a B-minus.

MLB’s central office received an A-plus for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring for the second straight year, though their scores dipped slightly. The league also received an overall A-plus for what the report called “impressive” diversity initiatives.

But the report said team levels “remain far behind” the league’s main office.

