Mets’ Rhame suspended 2 games for pitches near Hoskins’ head

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 6:16 pm 04/25/2019 06:16pm
New York Mets' Jacob Rhame (35) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. The Mets won 9-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins during a tense series with the Phillies.

The commissioner’s office also fined Rhame on Thursday for what it said were intentional near-beanings.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Friday, when the Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers, unless Rhame appeals.

Hoskins got buzzed twice by Rhame with two outs in the ninth inning of New York’s 9-0 victory Tuesday, a day after two Mets got plunked. The Philadelphia cleanup man said later that the Mets catcher insisted they were trying to go inside.

Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday night with a ninth-inning homer off Rhame. He taunted the reliever with a slow jog around the bases in the Phillies’ 6-0 win. It took him 34.23 seconds, the slowest trot in the majors this season.

