LEADING OFF: Verlander 4-0 going into start vs. Twins

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

HOT START

Houston’s Justin Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA going into Monday night’s start at Minnesota. He dominated the Twins at home last week, allowing one run and four hits in a season-high eight innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (2-2) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings when he won at Houston on April 22.

OLD FOES

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2) starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series opener at San Francisco after giving up a season-high six earned runs against the Chicago Cubs in his last outing. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (2-1) has lost four of five decisions in eight appearances against Los Angeles.

HE’S BACK

Right-hander Michael Wacha (1-0) starts for St. Louis at Washington in the opener of a four-game series in his return from the 10-day injured list. Wacha missed one turn because of left knee patellar tendinitis. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-0) starts on five days’ rest for the Nationals.

SUCCESS STORY

Right-hander Tanner Roark (1-1) is 8-4 in 22 career starts against the Mets going into his start at New York against right-hander Zack Wheeler (2-2) in the opener of a four-game series.

