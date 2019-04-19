202
Indians’ Lindor set for season debut after being injured

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 12:11 pm 04/19/2019 12:11pm
FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, injured Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, center, smiles as he watches his teammates during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Goodyear, Ariz. Lindor says he’s ready to make his season debut after being injured. Lindor sat out Cleveland’s first 18 games with a sprained ankle he sustained during spring training in Arizona while recovering from an offseason calf injury. He’s expected to be in Cleveland’s lineup this weekend against Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says he is ready to make his season debut.

Lindor sat out Cleveland’s first 18 games with a sprained ankle he sustained during spring training in Arizona while recovering from an offseason calf injury. He posted a reflective story about his career on The Players’ Tribune, describing Friday how much he’s missed playing.

Lindor said he’s “ready to roll. Ready to help this team win it all. I am going to cherish every single second I am able to play this game. I will not take anything for granted — not any pitch, ground ball, hit . nothing.”

The 25-year-old will meet with the medical staff once more before he is activated. Lindor likely will be in Cleveland’ lineup this weekend against Atlanta.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Lindor made three rehab appearances this week for Triple-A Columbus, batting .417 with two home runs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

