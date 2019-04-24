202
Indians’ Carrasco not expected to miss time with leg injury

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 10:50 am 04/24/2019 10:50am
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco holds his knee in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Cleveland. Carrasco, who was coming off a 12-strikeout performance in his previous outing, got hurt when he stumbled and fell while covering first base in the fourth inning Tuesday. He stayed in for two more batters but was pulled after telling manager Terry Francona his leg tightened. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is not expected to miss any time with a left leg injury the team initially feared was serious.

Carrasco was hurt Tuesday night while covering first base in the fourth inning against Miami. He stumbled and fell as he attempted to catch an off-target throw from first baseman Carlos Santana. Carrasco did a somersault and got up with a slight limp.

He finished the inning but was replaced when the leg tightened up while the Indians batted. Carrasco had an MRI after the game and it didn’t show any damage.

The Indians are optimistic he’ll make his next scheduled start.

Cleveland couldn’t afford to lose Carrasco, a 17-game winner last season, for any period. The team is already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is expected to miss another two months with a strained upper back muscle.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



Topics:
MLB News Sports
