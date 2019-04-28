202
Eflin goes distance, Phillies beat Marlins 5-1

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 4:02 pm 04/28/2019 04:02pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin threw a seven-hitter, the first complete game for a Phillies pitcher since September 2017, and Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Sunday.

The right-hander surrendered seven hits and allowed one run while striking out three. He walked none and was rarely in trouble. Eflin (3-3) induced a pair of double-play balls, including one to end the eighth inning, and threw 77 of his 107 pitches for strikes.

Jean Segura had three of just four hits overall for the Phillies’ offense, including an RBI triple, and he scored twice. Philadelphia took three of four from Miami after dropping the series opener.

Rhys Hoskins had the other Phillies hit, a double in the first off Pablo López (2-4) that hit the wall in left-center and scored Bryce Harper, who had drawn an eight-pitch, two out walk.

Segura lined a triple into the right-field corner in the third that scored Andrew McCutchen, and Segura scored two pitches later on Harper’s groundout.

Segura scored again on a wild pitch that ended López’s day and put the Phillies ahead 4-1.

Miami got its only run off Elfin in the fourth on Miguel Rojas’ infield single.

DRIVING THEM IN

Harper’s groundout gave him 20 RBIs this season. It’s the first time in Philadelphia franchise history that three players have driven in 20 or more runs in April. The others are Hoskins and Maikel Franco.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Neil Walker (hamstring) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game, though he appeared off the bench Friday and Saturday.

Phillies: Segura was hit in the head with a pitch in the second inning Saturday and left the game. He returned to the lineup Sunday in his normal spot, batting second.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 4.50 ERA) pitches the opener of a two-game home series against Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Phillies: Right-hander Vince Velasquez (1-0, 1.99) starts Tuesday as Philadelphia welcomes Detroit for a two-game set.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

