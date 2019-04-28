Drury’s 3-run HR in 11th sparks Jays to season sweep of A’s

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Drury started and ended the weekend with dramatic home runs. Drury hit a tying three-run homer in the 11th inning, Justin Smoak following with a game-winning single and the Toronto Blue…

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Drury started and ended the weekend with dramatic home runs.

Drury hit a tying three-run homer in the 11th inning, Justin Smoak following with a game-winning single and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Oakland 5-4 Sunday, completing a six-game season sweep of the Athletics.

Drury’s two-out, ninth-inning homer won Friday’s series opener.

“Baseball is a game of confidence,” Drury said. “Getting big hits and homers is going to give you confidence. I was definitely excited about that walkoff the first night and hopefully I can keep riding this wave.”

Oakland took a 4-1 lead in the 11th when Ramón Laureano hit a sacrifice fly off Thomas Pannone, Josh Phegley followed with an RBI double and Elvis Luciano (1-0) hit Matt Chapman on the left side with a pitch with the bases loaded.

Rowdy Tellez doubled flush off the top of the left-field wall against Blake Treinen (1-2) starting the bottom half, Alen Hanson walked and Billy McKinney grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners. Drury drove a sinker to right-center for an opposite-field homer, his first career home run in extra innings.

Freddy Galvis singled, Danny Jansen walked and Eric Sogard flied out. Smoak lined a single to left, and Galvis slid home as Robbie Grossman’s throw sailed high over the plate.

“It’s awesome any time you can get a walk-off, especially in the position we were in there against one of the best closers in the game,” Smoak said.

Luciano got his first major league win.

Treinen allowed four earned runs, one fewer than he had yielded in 11 previous outings this season.

“Every now and then you’re going to give up some runs,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “Today was that day.”

Oakland swept a seven-game season series against Toronto last season.

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Alfonso Márquez following a mound visit in the 11th.

Sogard led off the first against Trent Thornton with his third home run, matching his career high, and had three hits. Sogard has two leadoff homers, both in this series.

Khris Davis hit an RBI double in the third, stopping an 0-for-13 slide.

Oakland’s Chris Bassitt, who allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, said his team’s energy was low all series long.

“It was just like we were all sleepwalking a little bit,” Bassitt said. “It happens.”

VLADDY WATCH

In his third big league game, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4, leaving for a pinch runner after his one-out single in the ninth. Guerrero Jr. reached on an error in the second, struck out swinging on a breaking ball in the fourth and grounded out in the sixth.

“I’m just very happy,” Guerrero said through a translator. “I’m trying to help the team with everything I can.”

STRAIGHT A’s

All four of Drury’s home runs and all eight of his RBIs this season have come against Oakland. He went 12 for 24 against the Athletics.

ROSTER REPORT

Athletics: Oakland traded minor league LHP Jerry Blevins to Atlanta for $1. Blevins had a 1.69 ERA in seven games at Triple-A.

Blue Jays: OF Ben Revere agreed to a minor league contract. Revere played 56 games for the Blue Jays when they won the AL East in 2015.

BROOMS

This was the third season sweep of six or more games in Blue Jays history. Toronto swept six games from Detroit in 2002, and six from Minnesota in 2008.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: 1B Mark Cahna left in the eighth because of a sprained right wrist. … 1B Matt Olson (broken right hand) will take batting practice again Monday and could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said. Olson was injured during Oakland’s opening series in Japan. … RHP Lou Trivino (right thumb) threw off a mound Sunday and could return during the upcoming series in Boston.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (4-1) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Boston. Montas has won three straight starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (0-1) takes the mound Tuesday in the start of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

