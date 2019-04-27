Cain helps Brewers beat deGrom, Mets 10-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorenzo Cain is building quite a collection of spectacular plays in center field. This one, he said, was particularly good. Cain robbed Todd Frazier of a homer with another outstanding catch,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorenzo Cain is building quite a collection of spectacular plays in center field.

This one, he said, was particularly good.

Cain robbed Todd Frazier of a homer with another outstanding catch, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets 10-2 on Friday night.

“I’ve had a few, I guess, but I would definitely put that up at the top of the list for me for sure,” Cain said. “Definitely one of my better catches.”

Milwaukee had lost seven of eight, but it roughed up a shaky deGrom after the start of the game was delayed for 2 hours, 42 minutes due to rain. Eric Thames hit a two-run double during the Brewers’ five-run third, and Orlando Arcia added a two-run single.

DeGrom (2-3) walked three and hit two batters over four innings in his first start since April 14. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 10-day injured list after he reported soreness in his throwing elbow last week, but had an MRI on Monday that did not show any problems.

“I think I’m just drifting off the mound. Arm’s not catching up,” a frustrated deGrom said. “And that’s either you’re going to yank it or you’re going to sail it arm-side, and that’s kind of what happened tonight.”

The right-hander struck out seven on a damp, chilly night at Citi Field. He has a 9.69 ERA in his last three starts.

“It’s certainly out of character but he’s human,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s just not locked in and I’m glad we got him when he’s not locked in.”

The Brewers had homered in a season-high 10 straight games, but they won without a long ball in the opener of a three-game set against the Mets.

“That’s fine,” said Cain, who drove in three runs with a double in the fifth. “Putting the ball in play is something that we want to do a lot more, hitting with guys in scoring position.”

Matt Albers (2-1) retired each of his four batters in relief of Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson, who was charged with two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Anderson got some help from Cain, who reached over the wall to grab Frazier’s two-out drive in the second. Cain wagged his index finger as he trotted toward the Milwaukee dugout after the play.

“It was his best one, his best one I’ve seen,” Thames said. “It was very dramatic. It was awesome. We all thought it was gone.”

Ryan Braun also helped out with a diving catch on Robinson Cano’s liner to left in the third, stranding two.

BEEN A WHILE

DeGrom lost three consecutive starts for the first time since 2016.

“Same things are kind of plaguing him,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Few sliders kind of middle, just leaving pitches that he normally gets to the corners or executes better, he’s leaving in the middle. Teams are making him pay for it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: INF Mike Moustakas (fractured right ring fingertip) had two hits and drove in two runs in his return to the lineup. It was his first game since last Saturday. … RHP Freddy Peralta (right shoulder irritation) threw a problem-free bullpen session on Wednesday in St. Louis and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Saturday. … RHP Jimmy Nelson (right shoulder surgery) also will begin a rehab assignment this weekend, starting for Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Mets: 2B Jed Lowrie (sprained capsule in left knee) is playing in extended spring training games and getting up to eight at-bats per day, according to Callaway. … LF Yoenis Cespedes (left and right heel surgeries) continues to work with a physical therapist. The slugger is also hitting off a tee as well as in the batting cage.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.81 ERA) faces the Mets for the first time on Saturday.

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 5.90 ERA) has an 8.10 ERA over his last two starts, allowing 17 hits in 10 innings.

