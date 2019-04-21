202
Home » MLB News » Brett Anderson leaves A's…

Brett Anderson leaves A’s start with left ankle sprain

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 5:39 pm 04/21/2019 05:39pm
Share
Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson reacts after being injured on an RBI-single by Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2019. Anderson left the game after the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain he injured running off the mound in the third inning.

Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder in between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out along with manager Bob Melvin.

After a brief discussion Anderson threw two warmup pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
MLB News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!