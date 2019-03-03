Is Bryce Harper worth it? Philadelphia business leaders offer their opinions.

During the Phillies months-long pursuit of Bryce Harper, many sports pundits and fans seemed wary of giving the slugger a 10-year contract, at the end of which he would be 36 and most likely past…

During the Phillies months-long pursuit of Bryce Harper, many sports pundits and fans seemed wary of giving the slugger a 10-year contract, at the end of which he would be 36 and most likely past his prime. So when Harper agreed to a 13-year contract for a Major League Baseball record $330 million, most fans were excited to land a big fish but some remained skeptical about the long-term implications.

Here are some factors to consider when weighing that question. The contract features no opt-out clause but does grant him full no-trade protection. That means the Phillies are locked into Harper until he is 39, well past when most players begin to decline physically.

Click on the gallery above to see prominent Philadelphia executives’ answers to this question: In your opinion, does the Bryce Harper signing make sense as a business move?

But while the average annual salary for the deal is $25.3 million, the contract is front-loaded, meaning Harper will be paid more money at the beginning…