MGM Resorts is MLB’s official gaming partner after NBA, NHL

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 3:22 pm 11/27/2018 03:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — MGM Resorts has made its third deal in four months with a major U.S. sports league, becoming Major League Baseball’s official gaming partner in the U.S. and Japan.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that MGM will become an MLB-authorized gaming operator and will promote itself with teams and on the MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB At Bat app.

MGM in August became the exclusive official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA, and the first official sports betting partner of the NHL last month.

Topics:
Entertainment News MLB News National News Sports
