Too soon? Fans find Red Sox division title banner in street

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 7:14 am 09/20/2018 07:14am
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, friends hold a banner they found in Somerville, Mass., that proclaims the Boston Red Sox are the 2018 American League East Champions, though the team has not yet clinch the division. A Red Sox spokesman said the banner apparently fell off a vendor's delivery truck, and planned to send a courier to retrieve the banner Wednesday. (Ted Daniel/Boston 25 News via AP)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year’s American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.

Boson-area friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri say they found the banner on a road Monday morning after it apparently fell off a delivery truck in Somerville, Massachusetts.

But the trio held onto the banner for two days, hoping they’d be rewarded with game tickets or a chance to meet their favorite players.

Instead, the Boston Globe reports , the men took the banner to Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon and returned empty-handed.

Iacuzzi says he always intended to return the banner and rejected accusations he stole it.

