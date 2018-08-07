Carpenter’s home run in 8th send Cardinals over Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Streaking Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Carpenter connected for…

MIAMI (AP) — Streaking Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games, the longest active string in the majors.

Carpenter, who has won two of the last three NL Player of the Week awards, sent a shot off Elieser Hernandez (2-6) into the Cardinals bullpen in right field. Several St. Louis relievers celebrated with their arms in the air.

Paul DeJong hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 12. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of hits and is 5 for 8 in his first two games at Marlins Park since being traded by Miami to St. Louis in the offseason.

Miles Mikolas (12-3) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

Dakota Hudson pitched the eighth for St. Louis and was aided by an impressive defensive play when center fielder Harrison Bader charged in and made a diving catch to take a hit away from Martin Prado. Bud Norris worked around a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

Pablo Lopez allowed two runs in seven innings, and Derek Dietrich had three hits for the Marlins, who have lost seven of eight.

Justin Bour hit an RBI single in the Miami first after Dietrich led off with a hit. JT Riddle tripled to begin the fifth and scored on a single by Miguel Rojas.

BARRACLOUGH NO LONGER THE CLOSER

After being removed in the ninth of Monday’s win, Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced before the game that struggling reliever Kyle Barraclough will no longer be the team’s closer. Barraclough has blown his last three save opportunities and has a 23.14 ERA in his previous six outings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) threw a bullpen session of about 40 pitches. “Positive, I got just initial feedback that his bullpen went well today,” interim manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s going up to the complex in Jupiter and getting some more work and see where it goes, but he’s very optimistic and is taking steps in the right direction.”

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (3-4, 4.12 ERA) is slated to start Wednesday’s series finale and will be looking to bounce back after allowing six runs in four innings at Pittsburgh in his last start.

Marlins: RHP Trevor Richards (3-6, 3.92) is 1-1 with a 0.76 ERA in his last four starts.

