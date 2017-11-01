Astros drill Darvish, Dodgers to win first World Series

WASHINGTON — The Houston Astros jumped all over Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish and opened up a lead they would never relinquish en route to a 5-1 victory in Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The title is the first in the franchise’s 56-year history, since beginning play in 1962.

Once the series was knotted at one game apiece after a crazy Game 2, the Astros took Game 3 and the two teams traded wins the rest of the way.

George Springer homered in his fourth straight game, setting a World Series record. His second-inning blast gave the Astros an early 5-0 advantage and knocked Darvish out of the game.

