Yankees 7, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|E.Gnzal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bruce rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Brntley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Headley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Jcksn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|210
|000—3
|New York
|041
|011
|00x—7
E_Salazar (1), C.Santana (1), Urshela 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 11. 2B_Judge (1), St.Castro (2), T.Frazier (1). HR_C.Santana (1), R.Perez (1), G.Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1). SF_Gardner (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,1-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clevinger
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Salazar
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Severino W,1-0
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Betances
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kahnle S,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
Betances pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:47. A_47,316 (49,642).
