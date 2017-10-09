Yankees 7, Indians 3

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 2 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 1 1 Bruce rf 3 1 1 0 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 2 St.Cstr 2b 4 2 1 0 Brntley dh 4 0 1 0 Headley dh 4 0 0 0 Chsnhll lf 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 2 1 1 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 A.Jcksn cf 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Gomes ph-c 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 35 7 8 6

Cleveland 000 210 000—3 New York 041 011 00x—7

E_Salazar (1), C.Santana (1), Urshela 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 11. 2B_Judge (1), St.Castro (2), T.Frazier (1). HR_C.Santana (1), R.Perez (1), G.Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1). SF_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer L,1-1 1 2-3 4 4 0 2 3 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clevinger 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 Salazar 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 3 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Shaw 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Severino W,1-0 7 4 3 3 1 9 Betances 0 0 0 0 2 0 Kahnle S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 5

Betances pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:47. A_47,316 (49,642).

