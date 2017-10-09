201.5
Yankees 7, Indians 3

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 11:07 pm
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 1
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 2
E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 1 1
Bruce rf 3 1 1 0 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 2 St.Cstr 2b 4 2 1 0
Brntley dh 4 0 1 0 Headley dh 4 0 0 0
Chsnhll lf 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 2 1 1
R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 1
A.Jcksn cf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0
Gomes ph-c 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 35 7 8 6
Cleveland 000 210 000—3
New York 041 011 00x—7

E_Salazar (1), C.Santana (1), Urshela 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 11. 2B_Judge (1), St.Castro (2), T.Frazier (1). HR_C.Santana (1), R.Perez (1), G.Sanchez (2). SB_Gardner (1). SF_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer L,1-1 1 2-3 4 4 0 2 3
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clevinger 2-3 1 1 0 2 1
Salazar 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 3
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Severino W,1-0 7 4 3 3 1 9
Betances 0 0 0 0 2 0
Kahnle S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 5

Betances pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:47. A_47,316 (49,642).

