Yankees 5, Indians 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.050
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Ellsbury dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Headley ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|3
|16
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Jackson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Bruce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|15
|New York
|102
|000
|002—5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|3
a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 6th.
E_Jackson (1), Bruce (1), Perez (1). LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 4. HR_Gregorius (1), off Kluber; Gregorius (2), off Kluber. RBIs_Gardner (2), Gregorius 3 (3), Perez (2), Urshela (1). CS_Gardner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge, Frazier); Cleveland 2 (Encarnacion, Jackson). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Lindor.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird); Cleveland 1 (Perez, Ramirez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9
|69
|3.72
|Robertson, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.93
|Chapman, S, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|32
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|67
|12.79
|Miller
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|39
|1.80
|Shaw
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.50
|Allen
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|39
|1.69
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Miller 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Smith 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Brian O’Nora; Left, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:38. A_37,802 (35,051).
