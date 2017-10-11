201.5
Yankees 5, Indians 2

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 11:57 pm 10/11/2017 11:57pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .286
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .050
Gregorius ss 4 2 3 3 0 0 .235
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316
Ellsbury dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Headley ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Frazier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Totals 34 5 8 4 3 16
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Ramirez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Jackson lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214
Bruce rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Perez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .300
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .167
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 15
New York 102 000 002—5 8 0
Cleveland 000 020 000—2 5 3

a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 6th.

E_Jackson (1), Bruce (1), Perez (1). LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 4. HR_Gregorius (1), off Kluber; Gregorius (2), off Kluber. RBIs_Gardner (2), Gregorius 3 (3), Perez (2), Urshela (1). CS_Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge, Frazier); Cleveland 2 (Encarnacion, Jackson). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Lindor.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird); Cleveland 1 (Perez, Ramirez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 9 69 3.72
Robertson, W, 1-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 29 1.93
Chapman, S, 2-2 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 0-1 3 2-3 3 3 3 2 6 67 12.79
Miller 2 2 0 0 0 5 39 1.80
Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 1.50
Allen 1 2 2 1 1 2 39 1.69
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Miller 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Smith 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Brian O’Nora; Left, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:38. A_37,802 (35,051).

