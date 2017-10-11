Yankees 5, Indians 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .286 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .050 Gregorius ss 4 2 3 3 0 0 .235 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316 Ellsbury dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Headley ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Frazier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Totals 34 5 8 4 3 16

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Ramirez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Jackson lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214 Bruce rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Perez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .167 Totals 31 2 5 2 2 15

New York 102 000 002—5 8 0 Cleveland 000 020 000—2 5 3

a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 6th.

E_Jackson (1), Bruce (1), Perez (1). LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 4. HR_Gregorius (1), off Kluber; Gregorius (2), off Kluber. RBIs_Gardner (2), Gregorius 3 (3), Perez (2), Urshela (1). CS_Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Judge, Frazier); Cleveland 2 (Encarnacion, Jackson). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Lindor.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Bird); Cleveland 1 (Perez, Ramirez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 9 69 3.72 Robertson, W, 1-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 29 1.93 Chapman, S, 2-2 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 0.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 0-1 3 2-3 3 3 3 2 6 67 12.79 Miller 2 2 0 0 0 5 39 1.80 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 1.50 Allen 1 2 2 1 1 2 39 1.69 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Miller 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Smith 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Brian O’Nora; Left, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:38. A_37,802 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.