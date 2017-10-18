Yankees 5, Astros 0

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 5 1 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 1 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 1 1 0 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 0 1 1 Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Headley dh 4 1 3 0 Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 34 5 10 5

Houston 000 000 000—0 New York 011 020 10x—5

E_T.Frazier (1), Bregman (1). LOB_Houston 6, New York 8. 2B_Correa (2), Y.Gurriel (3), Judge (2), Gregorius (1), St.Castro (1), Headley (1). HR_G.Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel L,1-1 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 8 Harris 1 1 0 0 1 1 Peacock 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 1 New York Tanaka W,1-1 7 3 0 0 1 8 Kahnle 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Tanaka, Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_49,647 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.