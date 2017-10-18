Yankees 5, Astros 0

|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Headley dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|011
|020
|10x—5
E_T.Frazier (1), Bregman (1). LOB_Houston 6, New York 8. 2B_Correa (2), Y.Gurriel (3), Judge (2), Gregorius (1), St.Castro (1), Headley (1). HR_G.Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Tanaka W,1-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Kahnle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Tanaka, Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_49,647 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.