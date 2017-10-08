Yankees 1, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Ramirez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .231 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Jackson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Brantley dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 b-Chisenhall ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 30 0 5 0 2 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Gregorius ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .091 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Bird 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Ellsbury dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 27 1 5 1 4 11

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 New York 000 000 10x—1 5 0

a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Perez in the 8th. c-struck out for Chisenhall in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2), off Miller. RBIs_Bird (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Bruce, Santana); New York 3 (Castro 3). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; New York 0 for 4.

GIDP_Jackson, Brantley, Gardner, Hicks.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); New York 2 (Frazier, Castro, Bird), (Castro, Gregorius, Bird).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 85 0.00 Miller, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.00 Olson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7 92 0.00 Robertson, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.50 Chapman, S, 1-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 34 0.00

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Smith 1-0, Chapman 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Bird).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).

