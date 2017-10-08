201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 1, Indians 0

Yankees 1, Indians 0

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 11:07 pm 10/08/2017 11:07pm
Share
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Ramirez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .231
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Jackson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Brantley dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
b-Chisenhall ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .083
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Gregorius ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .091
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bird 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Ellsbury dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 27 1 5 1 4 11
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 000 000 10x—1 5 0

a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Perez in the 8th. c-struck out for Chisenhall in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2), off Miller. RBIs_Bird (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Bruce, Santana); New York 3 (Castro 3). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; New York 0 for 4.

GIDP_Jackson, Brantley, Gardner, Hicks.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); New York 2 (Frazier, Castro, Bird), (Castro, Gregorius, Bird).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 85 0.00
Miller, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.00
Olson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7 92 0.00
Robertson, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.50
Chapman, S, 1-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 34 0.00

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Smith 1-0, Chapman 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Bird).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest