Yankees 1, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.231
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Jackson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Brantley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Chisenhall ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Gomes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ellsbury dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Headley ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
|4
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|10x—1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Ellsbury in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Perez in the 8th. c-struck out for Chisenhall in the 8th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2), off Miller. RBIs_Bird (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Bruce, Santana); New York 3 (Castro 3). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; New York 0 for 4.
GIDP_Jackson, Brantley, Gardner, Hicks.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana), (Lindor, Santana); New York 2 (Frazier, Castro, Bird), (Castro, Gregorius, Bird).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|85
|0.00
|Miller, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.00
|Olson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|0.00
|Robertson, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.50
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|0.00
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Smith 1-0, Chapman 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Bird).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).
