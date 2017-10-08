Yankees 1, Indians 0

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 1 Brntley dh 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 G.Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ellsbry dh 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 5 1

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 New York 000 000 10x—1

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 Miller L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Olson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 New York Tanaka W,1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7 Robertson H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Chapman S,1-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Carrasco (Bird).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).

