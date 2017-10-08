Yankees 1, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Headley ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|000
|000
|10x—1
DP_Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Miller L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Olson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Tanaka W,1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Robertson H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Carrasco (Bird).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).
