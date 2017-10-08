201.5
Yankees 1, Indians 0

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 11:07 pm 10/08/2017 11:07pm
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 1
Brntley dh 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ellsbry dh 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Chsnhll ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 5 1
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
New York 000 000 10x—1

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B_Gardner (1). 3B_Kipnis (1). HR_Bird (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7
Miller L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Olson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Tanaka W,1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7
Robertson H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chapman S,1-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Carrasco (Bird).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:17. A_48,614 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

