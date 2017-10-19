201.5
Tip or not, Cubs manager Maddon ejected for 2nd time in NLCS

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 12:14 am 10/19/2017 12:14am
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) argues a call during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Maddon was ejected. (John Starks/Daily Herald via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.

Maddon was tossed Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Maddon lost an argument in the eighth inning over what was originally called a strikeout, but changed to a foul tip.

In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Maddon was ejected after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule.

