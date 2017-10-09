This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Oct. 10

1904 — Boston clinched the pennant on the last day of the season when Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders threw a wild pitch in the ninth to allow the winning run to score from third.

1920 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 8-1 in the fifth game of the World Series. For the Indians, Elmer Smith hit the first Series grand slam and Jim Bagby, the winner, hit the first Series homer by a pitcher.

1924 — The Washington Senators won their only championship by defeating the Giants 4-3 in 12 innings. The winning run scored when a ball hit by Earl McNeely bounced over third baseman Fred Lindstrom’s head.

1926 — Grover Alexander, 39, saved Game 7 and the World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals, fanning Tony Lazzeri with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and pitching 2 1-3 hitless innings.

1957 — Lew Burdette’s third victory of the World Series, a 5-0 decision over the New York Yankees, gave the Milwaukee Braves the championship.

1968 — Mickey Lolich won the World Series for the Detroit Tigers by defeating Bob Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 in Game 7. It was Lolich’s third win and came after the Tigers had lost three of the first four games.

1980 — Kansas City’s George Brett hit an upper deck three-run homer off relief ace Goose Gossage to give the Kansas City Royals a 4-2 victory and a three-game sweep of New York Yankees in the ALCS.

1987 — Jeffrey Leonard homered for the fourth straight game as the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2, tying the NLCS at two games apiece.

1990 — The Oakland Athletics swept the Boston Red Sox for the American League pennant and their third straight trip to the World Series with a 3-1 victory. MVP Dave Stewart won for the eighth straight time in head-to-head matchups with Roger Clemens, who was ejected in the second inning for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Terry Cooney.

1999 — One night after winning their second postseason game in 20 tries, the Boston Red Sox made it two in a row in record style — shocking the Cleveland Indians 23-7 to force a deciding fifth game in their first-round AL playoff series. John Valentin had two homers, a double and seven RBIs as Boston scored the most runs in a postseason game.

2001 — Randy Johnson extended his major league record for consecutive playoff losses to seven as Woody Williams and the Cardinals beat Arizona 4-1, tying their first-round NL series at one game each.

2011 — Albert Pujols had one of the biggest postseason nights of his career in Game 2 of the NL championship series, going 4 for 5 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-3 to even the series at 1-1.

2011 — Nelson Cruz hit the first game-ending grand slam in postseason history, lifting the Texas Rangers over the Detroit Tigers 7-3 in 11 innings for a 2-0 lead in the AL championship series. Cruz also hit a tying home run in the seventh inning. Cruz hit the first official game-ending grand slam. Robin Ventura sent a bases-loaded drive over the fence to finish a New York Mets victory against Atlanta in the 1999 NLCS, but was swarmed by teammates between first and second. Ventura never made it around the bases and was officially credited with an RBI single.

2012 — Raul Ibanez lined a ninth-inning home run while pinch hitting for slumping Alex Rodriguez, then hit a leadoff homer in the 12th, giving the New York Yankees a stunning 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles for a 2-1 lead in their AL division series.

2013 — Justin Verlander pitched another Game 5 gem in Oakland while carrying a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera homered to lead the Detroit Tigers past the Athletics 3-0 and back into the AL championship series.

2015 — Chase Utley’s aggressive base-running broke Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada’s right leg in a takeout slide, reviving the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Utley’s slide flipped Tejada during a four-run rally in the seventh inning that helped the Dodgers win 5-2 and tie the series at one game apiece.

2016 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Red Sox slugger David Ortiz walked in the final plate appearance of his major league career but could only watch from the dugout when Travis Shaw hit a game-ending flyout with a pair of runners on.

Today’s birthdays: Kolten Wong 27; Shelby Miller 27; Jeurys Familia 28; Andrew McCutchen 31; Troy Tulowitzki 33; Brad Ziegler 38.

