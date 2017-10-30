Springer rewards Hinch’s faith as Astros near Series title

HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros center fielder George Springer went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in Game 1 of the World Series, some called for manager A.J. Hinch to move the All-Star leadoff man down in the order.

Hinch scoffed at the suggestion, a winning move for a team now one victory away from a World Series crown.

Springer homered for the third time in four games to help Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings Sunday night for a 3-2 edge in the Series.

Springer also walked three times, scored three times and added a single in the eighth inning for his second multihit game of this series.

His last walk came with two outs in the 10th inning to bring up Alex Bregman, whose RBI single ended it.

Springer’s homer on Sunday night came on the first pitch of the seventh inning against Brandon Morrow to tie it at 8. Jose Altuve hit an RBI double to put Houston on top later in that inning before Carlos Correa padded the lead with a two-run shot.

The homer was Springer’s first hit of the night, but he’d already scored twice when he trotted home in the seventh. He got things going for the Astros in their four-run fourth inning when he drew a leadoff walk. He also walked with two outs in the fifth to keep the inning going before Jose Altuve homered with two on to tie it at 7-7.

Sunday’s performance gives Springer seven hits and four RBIs in the World Series after he managed just three hits and didn’t drive in a run during the seven-game AL Championship Series.

His big game on Sunday comes after he broke out of his slump in a huge way in Game 2 with three hits, capped by a two-run homer in the 11th inning of Houston’s 7-6 win.

Springer had a double in Game 3 before clubbing another deep ball on Saturday in Houston’s 6-2 loss in Game 4.

His recent power surge is no surprise considering he hit a career-high 34 homers with 85 RBIs — also a career-best — in a season where he earned his first All-Star nod.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.