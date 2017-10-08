Red Sox 10, Astros 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Reddick rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .727 Correa ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .231 Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Gurriel 1b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .500 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 3 13 3 2 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .167 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .333 Moreland 1b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .400 Ramirez dh 4 2 4 3 0 0 .600 Devers 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .250 Leon c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .273 Totals 38 10 15 10 3 9

Houston 300 000 000— 3 13 2 Boston 013 000 60x—10 15 0

E_Correa (1), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), off Fister; Devers (1), off Liriano; Bradley Jr. (1), off Musgrove. RBIs_Reddick (1), Correa 2 (6), Ramirez 3 (3), Devers 3 (4), Leon (2), Bradley Jr. 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Reddick 2, Correa, Bregman); Boston 3 (Pedroia 2, Moreland). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Boston 7 for 12.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Reddick, Correa, Devers.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 58 10.12 Liriano, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 13.50 McCullers 3 3 2 2 2 4 49 6.00 Devenski 0 3 3 3 0 0 12 11.57 Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.50 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fister 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 38 20.25 Kelly, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 Price 4 4 0 0 1 4 57 0.00 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.00 Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-1, Devenski 2-2, Musgrove 2-2, Kelly 2-0. WP_Fister, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).

