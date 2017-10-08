Red Sox 10, Astros 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.727
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|3
|13
|3
|2
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|Moreland 1b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Ramirez dh
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Leon c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.273
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|3
|9
|Houston
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|13
|2
|Boston
|013
|000
|60x—10
|15
|0
E_Correa (1), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), off Fister; Devers (1), off Liriano; Bradley Jr. (1), off Musgrove. RBIs_Reddick (1), Correa 2 (6), Ramirez 3 (3), Devers 3 (4), Leon (2), Bradley Jr. 3 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Reddick 2, Correa, Bregman); Boston 3 (Pedroia 2, Moreland). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Boston 7 for 12.
Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Reddick, Correa, Devers.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock
|2
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|58
|10.12
|Liriano, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|13.50
|McCullers
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|49
|6.00
|Devenski
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|11.57
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fister
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|38
|20.25
|Kelly, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Price
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|57
|0.00
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-1, Devenski 2-2, Musgrove 2-2, Kelly 2-0. WP_Fister, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).
