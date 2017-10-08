201.5
Red Sox 10, Astros 3

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 6:29 pm 10/08/2017 06:29pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Reddick rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .727
Correa ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .231
Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Gurriel 1b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .500
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 13 3 2 6
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .167
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .333
Moreland 1b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .400
Ramirez dh 4 2 4 3 0 0 .600
Devers 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .250
Leon c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .273
Totals 38 10 15 10 3 9
Houston 300 000 000— 3 13 2
Boston 013 000 60x—10 15 0

E_Correa (1), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), off Fister; Devers (1), off Liriano; Bradley Jr. (1), off Musgrove. RBIs_Reddick (1), Correa 2 (6), Ramirez 3 (3), Devers 3 (4), Leon (2), Bradley Jr. 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Reddick 2, Correa, Bregman); Boston 3 (Pedroia 2, Moreland). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Boston 7 for 12.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Reddick, Correa, Devers.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 58 10.12
Liriano, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 13.50
McCullers 3 3 2 2 2 4 49 6.00
Devenski 0 3 3 3 0 0 12 11.57
Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.50
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fister 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 38 20.25
Kelly, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Price 4 4 0 0 1 4 57 0.00
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.00
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-1, Devenski 2-2, Musgrove 2-2, Kelly 2-0. WP_Fister, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

