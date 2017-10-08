Red Sox 10, Astros 3

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 5 1 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 Reddick rf 5 1 2 1 Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 5 1 1 2 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 5 3 3 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 4 2 4 3 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 3 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 4 0 Leon c 4 0 2 1 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 3 Centeno c 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 3 13 3 Totals 38 10 15 10

Houston 300 000 000— 3 Boston 013 000 60x—10

E_Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1). DP_Houston 1, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), H.Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Peacock 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 Liriano L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 McCullers 3 3 2 2 2 4 Devenski 0 3 3 3 0 0 Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 0 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Fister 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 Kelly W,1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Price 4 4 0 0 1 4 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Fister, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).

