Red Sox 10, Astros 3

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 6:29 pm 10/08/2017 06:29pm
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 5 1 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0
Reddick rf 5 1 2 1 Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 3 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 5 1 1 2 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 5 3 3 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 4 2 4 3
Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 3
Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 4 0 Leon c 4 0 2 1
B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 3
Centeno c 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 3 13 3 Totals 38 10 15 10
Houston 300 000 000— 3
Boston 013 000 60x—10

E_Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1). DP_Houston 1, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), H.Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 4
Liriano L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
McCullers 3 3 2 2 2 4
Devenski 0 3 3 3 0 0
Musgrove 1 1 1 1 0 0
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Fister 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Kelly W,1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Price 4 4 0 0 1 4
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1

McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Fister, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

