Red Sox 10, Astros 3

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|3
|13
|3
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|Houston
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|Boston
|013
|000
|60x—10
E_Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1). DP_Houston 1, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 10, Boston 7. 2B_Moreland (1), H.Ramirez (2). HR_Correa (2), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock
|2
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Liriano L,0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McCullers
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Devenski
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Fister
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kelly W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Price
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
McCullers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Devenski pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
WP_Fister, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:38. A_38,010 (37,499).
