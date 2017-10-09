Postseason 1-0 Homer Games

MLB postseason 1-0 games where the only run was a homer:

Oct. 12, 1923 — Casey Stengel, NY Giants at NY Yankees, 7th, G3 WS

Oct. 5, 1949 — Tommy Henrich, NY Yankees vs. Brooklyn, 9th, G1 WS

Oct. 8, 1966 — Paul Blair, Baltimore vs. LA Dodgers, 5th, G3 WS

Oct. 9, 1966 — Frank Robinson, Baltimore vs. LA Dodgers, 4th, G4 WS

Oct. 8, 1974 — Sal Bando, Oakland at Baltimore, 4th, G3 ALCS

Oct. 4, 1983 — Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 1st, G1 NLCS

Oct. 8, 1986 — Glenn Davis, Houston vs. NY Mets, 2nd, G1 NLCS

Oct. 28, 1995 — David Justice, Atlanta vs Cleveland, 6th, G6 WS

Oct. 15, 1997 — Tony Fernandez, Cleveland at Baltimore, 11th, G6 ALCS

Oct. 13, 2001 — Jorge Posada, NY Yankees at Oakland, 5th, G3 ALDS

Oct. 15, 2013 — Mike Napoli, Boston at Detroit, 7th, G3 ALCS

Oct. 7, 2016 — Javier Baez, Chicago vs. San Francisco, 8th, G1 NLDS

Oct. 16, 2016 — Adrian Gonzalez, LA Dodgers at Chicago, 2nd, G2 NLCS

Oct. 8, 2017 — Greg Bird, NY Yankees vs. Cleveland, 7th, G3 ALDS

