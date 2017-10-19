Playoffs Multiple HRs

Players who have hit two or more home runs in one game during the playoffs:

League Championship Series American League

Game 6, 2015 — Jose Bautista, Toronto at Kansas Ciy, 2

Game 4, 2012 — Jhonny Peralta, Detroit vs. New York, 2

Game 6, 2011 — Miguel Cabrera, Detroit at Texas, 2

Game 5, 2011 — Delmon Young, Detroit vs. Texas, 2

Game 2, 2011 — Nelson Cruz, Texas vs. Detroit, 2

Game 4, 2010 — Josh Hamilton, Texas at New York, 2

Game 2, 2008 — Dustin Pedroia, Boston at Tampa Bay, 2

Game 4, 2006 — Magglio Ordonez, Detroit vs. Oakland, 2

Game 2, 2006 — Milton Bradley, Oakland vs. Detroit, 2

Game 7, 2004 — Johnny Damon, Boston at New York, 2

Game 3, 2004 — Hideki Matsui, New York at Boston, 2

Game 7, 2003 — Jason Giambi, New York vs. Boston, 2

Game 5, 2002 — Adam Kennedy, Anaheim vs. Minnesota, 3

Game 3, 1998 — Jim Thome, Cleveland vs. New York, 2

Game 4, 1996 — Darryl Strawberry, New York at Baltimore, 2

Game 3, 1995 — Jay Buhner, Seattle at Cleveland, 2

Game 2, 1995 — Manny Ramirez, Cleveland at Seattle, 2

Game 4, 1989 — Rickey Henderson, Oakland at Toronto, 2

Game 1, 1987 — Gary Gaetti, Minnesota vs. Detroit, 2

Game 3, 1985 — George Brett, Kansas City vs. Toronto, 2

Game 3, 1978 — George Brett, Kansas City at New York, 3

Game 4, 1976 — Graig Nettles, New York vs. Kansas City, 2

Game 2, 1973 — Sal Bando, Oakland at Baltimore, 2

Game 3, 1971 — Reggie Jackson, Oakland vs. Baltimore, 2

Game 2, 1971 — Boog Powell, Baltimore vs. Oakland, 2

National League

Game 4, 2017 — Javier Baez, Chicago vs. Los Angeles, 2

Game 5, 2013 — Adrian Gonzalez, Los Angeles vs. St. Louis, 2

Game 1, 2010 — Cody Ross, San Francisco at Philadelphia, 2

Game 5, 2009 — Jayson Werth, Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles, 2

Game 4, 2006 — Carlos Beltran, New York at St. Louis, 2

Game 2, 2006 — Carlos Delgado, New York vs. St. Louis, 2

Game 2, 2004 — Scott Rolen, St. Louis vs. Houston, 2

Game 4, 2003 — Aramis Ramirez, Chicago at Florida, 2

Game 2, 2003 — Alex S. Gonzalez, Chicago vs. Florida, 2

Game 2, 2002 — Rich Aurilia, San Francisco at St. Louis, 2

Game 3, 1996 — Ron Gant, St. Louis vs. Atlanta, 2

Game 6, 1992 — Dave Justice, Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, 2

Game 1, 1989 — Will Clark, San Francisco at Chicago, 2

Game 1, 1984 — Gary Matthews, Chicago vs. San Diego, 2

Game 1, 1978 — Steve Garvey, Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 2

Game 4, 1974 — Steve Garvey, Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh, 2

Game 3, 1973 — Rusty Staub, New York vs. Cincinnati, 2

Game 2, 1971 — Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3

Division Playoff Series American League

Game 5, 2017 — Didi Gregorius, New York at Cleveland, 2

Game 1, 2017 — Jose Altuve, Houston vs. Boston, 3

Game 4, 2015 — Carlos Correa, Houston vs. Kansas City, 2

Game 1, 2015 — Kendrys Morales, Kansas City vs. Houston, 2

Game 2, 2013 — David Ortiz, Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 2

Game 3, 2012 — Raul Ibanez, New York vs. Baltimore, 2

Game 4, 2011 — Adrian Beltre, Texas at Tampa Bay, 3

Game 1, 2011 — Kelly Shoppach, Tampa Bay at Texas, 2

Game 4, 2008 — B.J. Upton, Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2

Game 3, 2008 — Mike Napoli, Los Angeles at Boston, 2

Game 1, 2008 — Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay vs. Chicago, 2

Game 1, 2006 — Frank Thomas, Oakland at Minnesota, 2

Game 3, 2005 — Manny Ramirez, Boston vs. Chicago, 2

Game 1, 2005 — A.J. Pierzynski, Chicago vs. Boston, 2

Game 1, 2003 — Todd Walker, Boston at Oakland, 2

Game 1, 2002 — Troy Glaus, Anaheim at New York, 2

Game 1, 2001 — Terrence Long, Oakland at New York, 2

Game 5, 1999 — Troy O’Leary, Boston at Cleveland, 2

Game 5, 1999 — Jim Thome, Cleveland vs. Boston, 2

Game 4, 1999 — John Valentin, Boston vs. Cleveland, 2

Game 3, 1998 — Manny Ramirez, Cleveland at Boston, 2

Game 1, 1998 — Mo Vaughn, Boston at Cleveland, 2

Game 4, 1996 — Bernie Williams, New York at Texas, 2

Game 2, 1996 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas at New York, 2

Game 1, 1996 — B.J. Surhoff, Baltimore vs. Cleveland, 2

Game 4, 1995 — Edgar Martinez, Seattle vs. New York, 2

Game 3, 1995 — Bernie Williams, New York at Seattle, 2

Game 1, 1995 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle at New York, 2

National League

Game 4, 2013 — Carl Crawford, Los Angeles vs. Atlanta, 2

Game 2, 2012 — Carlos Beltran, St. Louis vs. Washington, 2

Game 4, 2011 — Chris Young, Arizona vs. Milwaukee, 2

Game 4, 2008 — Pat Burrell, Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2

Game 5, 2004 — Carlos Beltran, Houston at Atlanta, 2

Game 3, 2004 — Shawn Green, Los Angeles vs. St. Louis, 2

Game 1, 2004 — Larry Walker, St. Louis vs. Los Angeles, 2

Game 4, 2003 — Eric Karros, Chicago vs. Atlanta, 2

Game 4, 2003 — Chipper Jones, Atlanta at Chicago, 2

Game 1, 1999 — Edgardo Alfonzo, New York at Arizona, 2

Game 3, 1997 — Jeff Kent, San Francisco vs. Florida, 2

Game 3, 1996 — Ken Caminiti, San Diego vs. St. Louis, 2

Game 4, 1995 — Fred McGriff, Atlanta vs. Colorado, 2

Game 2, 1995 — Eric Karros, Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati, 2

Game 2, 1995 — Marquis Grissom, Atlanta at Colorado, 2

Game 1, 1995 — Chipper Jones, Atlanta at Colorado, 2

Wild Card (One Game Playoff) American League

Sept. 30, 2014 — Brandon Moss, Oakland at Kansas City, 2

National League

Oct. 1, 2013 — Russell Martin, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati, 2

