Playoff 0-2 5-Game Comebacks

A list of comebacks from 0-2 deficits in 5-game playoff series (x-first two games on the road):

American League

2017 — x-New York def. Cleveland, division series.

2015 — Toronto def. Texas, division series.

2003 — x-Boston def. Oakland, division series.

2001 — New York def. Oakland, division series.

1999 — x-Boston def. Cleveland, division series.

1995 — x-Seattle def. New York, division series

1982 — x-Milwaukee def. California, championship series.

National League

2012 — San Francisco def. Cincinnati, division series.

1984 — x-San Diego def. Chicago, championship series.

1981 — x-Los Angeles def. Houston, division playoff.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.