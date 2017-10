National League Series Results

By The Associated Press

(w-World Series winner) (x-wild card team) 2017

Chicago (Central) vs. Washington (East)

Los Angeles (West) def. Arizona-x (West) 3-0

2016

Chicago-w (Central) def. San Francisco-x (West) 3-1

Los Angeles (West) def. Washington (East) 3-2

2015

Chicago-x (Central) def. St. Louis (Central) 3-1

New York (East) def. Los Angeles (West) 3-2

2014

San Francisco-wx (West) def. Washington (East) 3-1

St. Louis (Central) def. Los Angeles (West) 3-1

2013

Los Angeles (West) def. Atlanta (East) 3-1

St. Louis (Central) def. Pittsburgh-x 3-2

2012

San Francisco-w (West) def. Cincinnati (Central) 3-2

St. Louis-x (Central) def. Washington (East) 3-2

2011

St. Louis-wx (Central) def. Philadelphia (East) 3-2

Milwaukee (Central) def. Arizona (West) 3-2

2010

Philadelphia (East) def. Cincinnati (Central) 3-0

San Francisco-w (West) def. Atlanta-x (East) 3-1

2009

Los Angeles (West) def. St. Louis (Central), 3-0

Philadelphia (East) def. Colorado-x (West), 3-1

2008

Los Angeles (West) def. Chicago (Central), 3-0

Philadelphia-w (East) def. Milwaukee-x (Central), 3-1

2007

Arizona (West) def. Chicago (Central), 3-0

Colorado-x (West) def. Philadelphia (East), 3-0

2006

New York (East) def. Los Angeles-x (West), 3-0

St. Louis-w (Central) def. San Diego (West), 3-1

2005

Houston-x (Central) def. Atlanta (East), 3-1

St. Louis (Central) def. San Diego (West), 3-0

2004

Houston-x (Central) def. Atlanta (East), 3-2

St. Louis (Central) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-1

2003

Chicago (Central) def. Atlanta (East), 3-2

Florida-wx (East) def. San Francisco (West), 3-1

2002

St. Louis (Central) def. Arizona (West), 3-0

San Francisco-x (West) def. Atlanta (East), 3-2

2001

Arizona-w (West) def. St. Louis-x (Central), 3-2

Atlanta (East) def. Houston (Central), 3-0

2000

St. Louis (Central) def. Atlanta (East), 3-0

New York-x (East) def. San Francisco (West), 3-1

1999

Atlanta (East) def. Houston (Central), 3-1

New York-x (East) def. Arizona (West), 3-1

1998

Atlanta (East) def. Chicago-x (Central), 3-0

San Diego (West) def. Houston (Central), 3-1

1997

Atlanta (East) def. Houston (Central), 3-0

Florida-wx (East) def. San Francisco (West), 3-0

1996

Atlanta (East) def. Los Angeles-x (West), 3-0

St. Louis (Central) def. San Diego (West), 3-0

1995

Atlanta-w (East) def. Colorado-x (West), 3-1

Cincinnati (Central) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-0

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.