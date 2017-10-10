Los Angeles wins series 3-0

BATTING SUMMARY

Arizona

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg C.Walker ph 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Martinez rf 3 11 1 4 0 0 1 1 0 4 .364 Marte ss 3 12 3 4 0 0 1 1 0 3 .333 Descalso 2b-ph 3 6 1 2 1 0 1 1 2 2 .333 Lamb 3b-ph 3 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Drury 2b-ph 2 5 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 .200 Mathis c 2 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Pollock cf 3 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 .111 Goldschmidt 1b 3 11 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 3 .091 Peralta lf 3 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .077 Rosales 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 T.Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Godley p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hernandez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanco ph 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Iannetta c-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Ray p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 De La Rosa p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greinke p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 3 95 11 18 1 0 7 10 7 28 .189

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Kershaw p 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Barnes c-ph 3 8 4 4 1 0 1 3 1 2 .500 Turner 3b 3 13 1 6 0 0 1 5 1 1 .462 Puig rf 3 11 0 5 1 1 0 4 2 1 .455 Forsythe 2b-ph 3 9 4 4 0 0 0 1 1 0 .444 Hernandez lf-ph 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Seager ss 3 11 3 3 0 1 0 2 4 3 .273 Taylor cf 3 13 3 3 1 0 0 1 2 3 .231 Bellinger 1b 3 14 3 3 0 0 1 2 1 6 .214 Granderson lf-ph 3 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .125 Grandal c 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Watson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morrow p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Utley 2b-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Jansen p 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Farmer ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cingrani p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maeda p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ethier lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Darvish p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 3 104 20 31 4 2 3 18 16 27 .298

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Arizona

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Hernandez 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 De La Rosa 2 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bradley 2 0 4 2-3 3 1 0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Godley 1 0 5 4 3 2 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 3.60 Greinke 1 0 5 4 3 3 5 4 0 0 0 1 0 5.40 Ray 1 0 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 6 1 3 0 1 0 8.31 Chafin 2 0 0 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00 T.Walker 1 0 1 4 4 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 36.00 Sherfy 2 0 1 5 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 36.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Jansen 3 0 3 2-3 2 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Cingrani 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maeda 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Fields 1 0 0 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darvish 1 0 5 2 1 1 0 7 1 0 1 0 0 1.80 Morrow 3 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Hill 1 0 4 3 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Kershaw 1 0 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 5.68 Watson 2 0 1 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Arizona 201 011 501—11 Los Angeles 510 551 120—20

E_Marte, Mathis, Godley, Seager, Turner. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 28. 2B_Descalso, Taylor, Puig, Hernandez, Barnes. 3B_Seager, Puig. HR_Pollock, Goldschmidt, Martinez, Drury, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Turner, Bellinger, Barnes. RBIs_Pollock, Goldschmidt 2, Martinez, Drury 3, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Taylor, Seager 2, Turner 5, Bellinger 2, Puig 4, Forsythe, Barnes 3. SB_Seager, Turner, Forsythe, Barnes. CS_Puig. S_Ray, Kershaw, Darvish.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Quinn Wolcott; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Quinn Wolcott. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:37.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 3:48.

T_Game 3 at Arizona, 3:36.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54707.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54726.

A_Game 3 at Arizona, 48641.

