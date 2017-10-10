201.5
Los Angeles wins series 3-0

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 2:00 am 10/10/2017 02:00am
BATTING SUMMARY

Arizona

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
C.Walker ph 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Martinez rf 3 11 1 4 0 0 1 1 0 4 .364
Marte ss 3 12 3 4 0 0 1 1 0 3 .333
Descalso 2b-ph 3 6 1 2 1 0 1 1 2 2 .333
Lamb 3b-ph 3 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Drury 2b-ph 2 5 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 .200
Mathis c 2 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Pollock cf 3 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 .111
Goldschmidt 1b 3 11 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 3 .091
Peralta lf 3 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .077
Rosales 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
T.Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godley p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hernandez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco ph 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Iannetta c-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Ray p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
De La Rosa p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greinke p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 3 95 11 18 1 0 7 10 7 28 .189

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Kershaw p 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Barnes c-ph 3 8 4 4 1 0 1 3 1 2 .500
Turner 3b 3 13 1 6 0 0 1 5 1 1 .462
Puig rf 3 11 0 5 1 1 0 4 2 1 .455
Forsythe 2b-ph 3 9 4 4 0 0 0 1 1 0 .444
Hernandez lf-ph 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Seager ss 3 11 3 3 0 1 0 2 4 3 .273
Taylor cf 3 13 3 3 1 0 0 1 2 3 .231
Bellinger 1b 3 14 3 3 0 0 1 2 1 6 .214
Granderson lf-ph 3 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .125
Grandal c 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Watson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morrow p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Jansen p 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Farmer ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cingrani p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ethier lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Darvish p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 3 104 20 31 4 2 3 18 16 27 .298

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Arizona

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Hernandez 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
De La Rosa 2 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Bradley 2 0 4 2-3 3 1 0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Godley 1 0 5 4 3 2 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 3.60
Greinke 1 0 5 4 3 3 5 4 0 0 0 1 0 5.40
Ray 1 0 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 6 1 3 0 1 0 8.31
Chafin 2 0 0 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00
T.Walker 1 0 1 4 4 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 36.00
Sherfy 2 0 1 5 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 36.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Jansen 3 0 3 2-3 2 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Cingrani 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Maeda 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Fields 1 0 0 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Darvish 1 0 5 2 1 1 0 7 1 0 1 0 0 1.80
Morrow 3 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.45
Hill 1 0 4 3 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
Kershaw 1 0 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 5.68
Watson 2 0 1 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Arizona 201 011 501—11
Los Angeles 510 551 120—20

E_Marte, Mathis, Godley, Seager, Turner. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 28. 2B_Descalso, Taylor, Puig, Hernandez, Barnes. 3B_Seager, Puig. HR_Pollock, Goldschmidt, Martinez, Drury, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Turner, Bellinger, Barnes. RBIs_Pollock, Goldschmidt 2, Martinez, Drury 3, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Taylor, Seager 2, Turner 5, Bellinger 2, Puig 4, Forsythe, Barnes 3. SB_Seager, Turner, Forsythe, Barnes. CS_Puig. S_Ray, Kershaw, Darvish.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Quinn Wolcott; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Quinn Wolcott. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:37.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 3:48.

T_Game 3 at Arizona, 3:36.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54707.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54726.

A_Game 3 at Arizona, 48641.

