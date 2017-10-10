Los Angeles wins series 3-0

BATTING SUMMARY
Arizona
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|C.Walker ph
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Martinez rf
|3
|11
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.364
|Marte ss
|3
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Descalso 2b-ph
|3
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.333
|Lamb 3b-ph
|3
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Drury 2b-ph
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.200
|Mathis c
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Pollock cf
|3
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|.111
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.091
|Peralta lf
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|Rosales 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|T.Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Godley p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernandez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanco ph
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Iannetta c-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Ray p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|De La Rosa p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greinke p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|3
|95
|11
|18
|1
|0
|7
|10
|7
|28
|.189
___
Los Angeles
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Kershaw p
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Barnes c-ph
|3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|Turner 3b
|3
|13
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|.462
|Puig rf
|3
|11
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|.455
|Forsythe 2b-ph
|3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.444
|Hernandez lf-ph
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Seager ss
|3
|11
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|.273
|Taylor cf
|3
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.231
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|.214
|Granderson lf-ph
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|Grandal c
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Watson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morrow p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Utley 2b-ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hill p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Farmer ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cingrani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maeda p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ethier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Fields p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Darvish p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|3
|104
|20
|31
|4
|2
|3
|18
|16
|27
|.298
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Arizona
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Hernandez
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|De La Rosa
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bradley
|2
|0
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Godley
|1
|0
|5
|4
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.60
|Greinke
|1
|0
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
|Ray
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8.31
|Chafin
|2
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|T.Walker
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36.00
|Sherfy
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36.00
___
Los Angeles
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Jansen
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Cingrani
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Maeda
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Darvish
|1
|0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|Morrow
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Hill
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.68
|Watson
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Arizona
|201
|011
|501—11
|Los Angeles
|510
|551
|120—20
E_Marte, Mathis, Godley, Seager, Turner. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 28. 2B_Descalso, Taylor, Puig, Hernandez, Barnes. 3B_Seager, Puig. HR_Pollock, Goldschmidt, Martinez, Drury, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Turner, Bellinger, Barnes. RBIs_Pollock, Goldschmidt 2, Martinez, Drury 3, Marte, Mathis, Descalso, Taylor, Seager 2, Turner 5, Bellinger 2, Puig 4, Forsythe, Barnes 3. SB_Seager, Turner, Forsythe, Barnes. CS_Puig. S_Ray, Kershaw, Darvish.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Quinn Wolcott; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Quinn Wolcott. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alan Porter; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Paul Nauert.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:37.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 3:48.
T_Game 3 at Arizona, 3:36.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54707.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54726.
A_Game 3 at Arizona, 48641.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.