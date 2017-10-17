201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Judge HR sparks NY,…

Judge HR sparks NY, Yanks beat Astros 6-4 to even ALCS at 2

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 8:52 pm 10/17/2017 08:52pm
Share
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a home run during the seventh inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge ignited a rousing rally with a home run, then doubled during a four-run eighth inning to spur the unflappable New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 6-4 Tuesday night and tie the AL Championship Series 2-2.

The Baby Bombers trailed 4-0 against starter Lance McCullers Jr. until Judge homered leading off the seventh. He tied it with a line drive that nearly left the park in the eighth and scored on Gary Sanchez’s go-ahead two-run double off loser Ken Giles.

The Yankees have roared back from a second straight 0-2 series deficit — they beat Cleveland in the Division Series by winning three in a row to take that best-of-five matchup.

Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth, and New York improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs.

Masahiro Tanaka pitches for New York against Dallas Keuchel in Game 5 Wednesday and rematch of the opener, won by the Astros 2-1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest