Houston leads 2-1

BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Vazquez c 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .667 Ramirez 1b-dh-ph 3 10 2 6 2 0 0 3 1 2 .600 Leon c 2 8 0 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 .500 Young dh 1 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Moreland 1b-dh-ph 3 10 4 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 .400 Betts rf 3 12 2 4 2 0 0 0 1 4 .333 Bradley Jr. cf 3 11 1 3 0 0 1 5 0 3 .273 Devers 3b-ph 3 8 2 2 0 0 1 4 1 3 .250 Pedroia 2b 3 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 .182 Benintendi lf 3 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Bogaerts ss 3 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Nunez dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marrero 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Holt 2b-pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 3 104 14 30 6 0 2 14 8 26 .288

___

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Altuve 2b 3 11 5 8 0 0 3 4 3 1 .727 Gattis dh 2 6 2 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 .500 Gurriel 1b 3 12 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 .500 Reddick rf 3 12 3 4 0 0 0 1 1 2 .333 Springer cf-rf 3 13 3 4 1 0 1 1 1 4 .308 Gonzalez lf 3 12 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 5 .250 Beltran dh-ph 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Bregman 3b 3 13 2 3 1 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Correa ss 3 13 3 3 1 0 2 6 1 1 .231 McCann c 3 11 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 .182 Fisher dh-pr 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maybin cf-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Centeno c 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 3 108 19 37 6 0 7 18 10 19 .343

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Kelly 2 0 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0.00 Porcello 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Price 2 0 6 2-3 5 0 0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rodriguez 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbrel 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maddox 2 0 2 3 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Reed 2 0 2 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Sale 1 0 5 9 7 7 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 12.60 Pomeranz 1 0 2 5 4 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18.00 Fister 1 0 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 20.25

___

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Harris 1 0 0 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gregerson 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keuchel 1 0 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 1.59 Verlander 1 0 6 6 2 2 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 3.00 Musgrove 2 0 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McCullers 1 0 3 3 2 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 6.00 Giles 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 9.00 Peacock 1 0 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 10.12 Devenski 3 0 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 11.57 Liriano 2 0 0 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 13.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Boston 033 100 601—14 ¤Houston 702 216 100—19

E_Betts, Correa, Gonzalez. LOB_Boston 21, Houston 25. 2B_Betts 2, Moreland, Ramirez 2, Young, Springer, Bregman, Correa, Gattis 2, Gonzalez. HR_Devers, Bradley Jr., Springer, Bregman, Altuve 3, Correa 2. RBIs_Devers 4, Leon 2, Bradley Jr. 5, Ramirez 3, Springer, Bregman, Altuve 4, Correa 6, Gattis, Reddick, Gonzalez 2, McCann 2. SB_Young. CS_Fisher. SF_Devers.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Marty Foster; Left, Mike Everitt. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:26.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:00.

T_Game 3 at Boston, 3:38.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43102.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43410.

A_Game 3 at Boston, 38010.

