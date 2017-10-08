Houston leads 2-1

BATTING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Vazquez c
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Ramirez 1b-dh-ph
|3
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|.600
|Leon c
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.500
|Young dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Moreland 1b-dh-ph
|3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Betts rf
|3
|12
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.333
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|.273
|Devers 3b-ph
|3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|.250
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Benintendi lf
|3
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Nunez dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marrero 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Holt 2b-pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|3
|104
|14
|30
|6
|0
|2
|14
|8
|26
|.288
___
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Altuve 2b
|3
|11
|5
|8
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|.727
|Gattis dh
|2
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.500
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|12
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Reddick rf
|3
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|.308
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|12
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|.250
|Beltran dh-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|3
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Correa ss
|3
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|1
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Fisher dh-pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maybin cf-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|3
|108
|19
|37
|6
|0
|7
|18
|10
|19
|.343
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Kelly
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Porcello
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Smith
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Price
|2
|0
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Maddox
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Reed
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Sale
|1
|0
|5
|9
|7
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12.60
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18.00
|Fister
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20.25
___
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gregerson
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.59
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|Musgrove
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|McCullers
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.00
|Giles
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Peacock
|1
|0
|2
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.12
|Devenski
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|Liriano
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|¤Boston
|033
|100
|601—14
|¤Houston
|702
|216
|100—19
E_Betts, Correa, Gonzalez. LOB_Boston 21, Houston 25. 2B_Betts 2, Moreland, Ramirez 2, Young, Springer, Bregman, Correa, Gattis 2, Gonzalez. HR_Devers, Bradley Jr., Springer, Bregman, Altuve 3, Correa 2. RBIs_Devers 4, Leon 2, Bradley Jr. 5, Ramirez 3, Springer, Bregman, Altuve 4, Correa 6, Gattis, Reddick, Gonzalez 2, McCann 2. SB_Young. CS_Fisher. SF_Devers.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Marty Foster; Left, Mike Everitt. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Marty Foster; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Dan Bellino.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:26.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:00.
T_Game 3 at Boston, 3:38.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43102.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43410.
A_Game 3 at Boston, 38010.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.