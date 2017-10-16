Houston leads 2-1

BATTING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Altuve 2b
|3
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.417
|Correa ss
|3
|11
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.364
|Maybin lf
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Gurriel 1b-dh
|3
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Bregman 3b
|3
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.222
|Springer cf
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.091
|Reddick rf
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Beltran dh
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gattis c
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Fisher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Totals
|3
|89
|5
|15
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|16
|.169
___
New York
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Bird 1b
|3
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|.300
|Castro 2b
|3
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.273
|Frazier 3b
|3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Gardner lf
|3
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.200
|Judge rf
|3
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|.200
|Hicks cf
|3
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Gregorius ss
|3
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Headley dh
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Sanchez c
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
|Holliday dh
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torreyes pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ellsbury dh-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|3
|93
|10
|17
|4
|0
|3
|9
|7
|33
|.183
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McHugh
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verlander
|1
|1
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Giles
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5.40
|Morton
|1
|0
|3
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17.18
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
___
New York
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Green
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kahnle
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sabathia
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Warren
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Severino
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|Tanaka
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|¤Houston
|000
|300
|002—5
|¤New York
|030
|510
|001—10
E_Altuve, Gregorius. LOB_Houston 20, New York 13. 2B_Correa, Gurriel, Gardner, Hicks, Bird, Frazier. HR_Correa, Judge, Bird, Frazier. RBIs_Correa 3, Gurriel, Bregman, Judge 3, Bird, Frazier 4, Headley. SB_Altuve.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Jerry Meals. (Game 2) Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Chad Fairchild; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 3) Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Hunter Wendelstedt; Left, Mark Carlson.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:20.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:00.
T_Game 3 at New York, 3:25.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43116.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43193.
A_Game 3 at New York, 49373.
