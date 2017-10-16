Houston leads 2-1

BATTING SUMMARY

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Altuve 2b 3 12 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 2 .417 Correa ss 3 11 2 4 1 0 1 3 1 2 .364 Maybin lf 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Gurriel 1b-dh 3 9 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 .222 Bregman 3b 3 9 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 1 .222 Springer cf 3 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 .091 Reddick rf 3 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Beltran dh 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Gattis c 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Fisher ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Totals 3 89 5 15 2 0 1 5 12 16 .169

___

New York

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Bird 1b 3 10 2 3 1 0 1 1 2 4 .300 Castro 2b 3 11 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 .273 Frazier 3b 3 8 2 2 1 0 1 4 1 1 .250 Gardner lf 3 10 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 6 .200 Judge rf 3 10 1 2 0 0 1 3 2 5 .200 Hicks cf 3 11 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Gregorius ss 3 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Headley dh 2 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .167 Sanchez c 3 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 .000 Holliday dh 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torreyes pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ellsbury dh-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 3 93 10 17 4 0 3 9 7 33 .183

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Keuchel 1 0 7 4 0 0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Devenski 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 McHugh 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verlander 1 1 9 5 1 1 1 13 0 0 1 0 0 1.00 Giles 1 0 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4 0 1 0 0 1 5.40 Morton 1 0 3 2-3 6 7 7 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 17.18 Harris 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 27.00

___

New York

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Green 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kahnle 2 0 3 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Robertson 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabathia 1 0 6 3 0 0 4 5 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Warren 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Betances 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Severino 1 0 4 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.25 Tanaka 1 0 6 4 2 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 3.00 Chapman 1 0 0 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Houston 000 300 002—5 ¤New York 030 510 001—10

E_Altuve, Gregorius. LOB_Houston 20, New York 13. 2B_Correa, Gurriel, Gardner, Hicks, Bird, Frazier. HR_Correa, Judge, Bird, Frazier. RBIs_Correa 3, Gurriel, Bregman, Judge 3, Bird, Frazier 4, Headley. SB_Altuve.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Jerry Meals. (Game 2) Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Chad Fairchild; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 3) Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Hunter Wendelstedt; Left, Mark Carlson.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:20.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:00.

T_Game 3 at New York, 3:25.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43116.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43193.

A_Game 3 at New York, 49373.

