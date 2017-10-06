Houston leads 2-0

BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Vazquez c 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .667 Leon c 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 .500 Young dh 1 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Betts rf 2 8 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Ramirez 1b-dh-ph 2 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Bradley Jr. cf 2 7 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 .286 Moreland 1b-dh-ph 2 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Pedroia 2b 2 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .167 Benintendi lf 2 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Bogaerts ss 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Nunez dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devers 3b-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 .000 Marrero 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Holt 2b-pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 2 66 4 15 4 0 0 4 5 17 .227

___

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Beltran dh-ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Altuve 2b 2 7 5 5 0 0 3 4 2 1 .714 Gattis dh 2 6 2 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 .500 Bregman 3b 2 9 2 3 1 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Reddick rf 2 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 .286 McCann c 2 7 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 .286 Springer cf-rf 2 8 2 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 .250 Correa ss 2 8 2 2 1 0 1 4 1 0 .250 Gurriel 1b 2 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Gonzalez lf 2 8 1 2 1 0 0 2 0 3 .250 Fisher dh-pr 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maybin cf-ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 2 70 16 24 6 0 6 15 8 13 .343

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Kelly 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Porcello 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Price 1 0 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rodriguez 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbrel 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maddox 2 0 2 3 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Sale 1 0 5 9 7 7 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 12.60 Pomeranz 1 0 2 5 4 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18.00 Reed 1 0 1 2 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 18.00

___

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Devenski 2 0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harris 1 0 0 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liriano 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Musgrove 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gregerson 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keuchel 1 0 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 1.59 Verlander 1 0 6 6 2 2 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 3.00 Giles 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 9.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Boston 020 100 001—4 ¤Houston 402 216 100—16

E_Betts. LOB_Boston 14, Houston 15. 2B_Betts 2, Ramirez, Young, Springer, Bregman, Correa, Gattis 2, Gonzalez. HR_Springer, Bregman, Altuve 3, Correa. RBIs_Devers, Leon, Bradley Jr. 2, Springer, Bregman, Altuve 4, Correa 4, Gattis, Gonzalez 2, McCann 2. SB_Young. CS_Fisher. SF_Devers.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Marty Foster; Left, Mike Everitt. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:26.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:00.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43102.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43410.

