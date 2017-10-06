Houston leads 2-0

BATTING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Vazquez c
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Leon c
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Young dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Betts rf
|2
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Ramirez 1b-dh-ph
|2
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Moreland 1b-dh-ph
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Benintendi lf
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Nunez dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Devers 3b-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.000
|Marrero 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Holt 2b-pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|2
|66
|4
|15
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|17
|.227
___
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Beltran dh-ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Altuve 2b
|2
|7
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|1
|.714
|Gattis dh
|2
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.500
|Bregman 3b
|2
|9
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Reddick rf
|2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|McCann c
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Springer cf-rf
|2
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Correa ss
|2
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Gonzalez lf
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|.250
|Fisher dh-pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maybin cf-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|2
|70
|16
|24
|6
|0
|6
|15
|8
|13
|.343
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Kelly
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Porcello
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Price
|1
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Maddox
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Sale
|1
|0
|5
|9
|7
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12.60
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18.00
|Reed
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
___
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Devenski
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.59
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|Giles
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|¤Boston
|020
|100
|001—4
|¤Houston
|402
|216
|100—16
E_Betts. LOB_Boston 14, Houston 15. 2B_Betts 2, Ramirez, Young, Springer, Bregman, Correa, Gattis 2, Gonzalez. HR_Springer, Bregman, Altuve 3, Correa. RBIs_Devers, Leon, Bradley Jr. 2, Springer, Bregman, Altuve 4, Correa 4, Gattis, Gonzalez 2, McCann 2. SB_Young. CS_Fisher. SF_Devers.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Marty Foster; Left, Mike Everitt. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Marty Foster.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:26.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:00.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43102.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43410.
