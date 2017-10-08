201.5
Girardi says he believes Chapman’s online jab was accident

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 7:22 pm 10/08/2017 07:22pm
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi gestures during a news conference before an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in New York, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Girardi says Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has apologized to him for accidentally “liking” a user’s comment on Instagram calling the New York manager an “imbecile.”

Girardi says Sunday he believes it was an accident. He says Chapman was concerned about the gaffe late Friday night and they talked about it the next day.

Following a 13-inning loss Friday to Cleveland that left the Yankees down 2-0 in the best-of-five AL Division Series, Girardi has been the target of heavy criticism from fans and media for a couple of key decisions during the game.

Game 3 is Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, with New York trying to avoid elimination.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

