Friday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

The Louisiana Republican made a triumphant return to the House last week — more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.

Scalise wore a red Nationals jersey with his name and No. 3 on the back. He threw to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey while holding onto a walker stationed a few feet in front of the mound.

Scalise, Bailey and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice. Zack Barth and Matt Mika, the other shooting victims, were honored after the pitch.

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona coach Ariel Prieto and the Diamondbacks have been fined by Major League Baseball for his wearing an Apple Watch in the dugout during the NL wild-card win over Colorado.

MLB announced the discipline two days after the game.

The commissioner’s office said in a statement that it interviewed Prieto and examined his watch and cellphone. It said it “found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cellphone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday’s game.”

Prieto and the team were fined because he violated a regulation, and MLB will donate the fine money to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Last month, the Boston Red Sox were fined by MLB for using an Apple Watch to relay signs to hitters.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has placed associate basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave while the school handles its involvement in a national federal investigation of the sport.

Fair and Johnson didn’t participate in practices conducted this week by interim coach David Padgett, who was named Sept. 29 as Rick Pitino’s replacement. Pitino is on unpaid administrative leave and facing dismissal after 16 seasons.

Vince Tyra was named acting athletic director on Tuesday in place of Tom Jurich, who’s on paid leave pending an Oct. 18 review by trustees. Tyra said in a release that the school is doing due diligence while cooperating with federal authorities and called the decisions regarding Fair and Johnson “an appropriate step at this time.”

Johnson is in his fourth season with Louisville; it’s Fair’s second season on the staff.

Basketball spokesman Kenny Klein said that staffers Michael Bowden, Logan Baumann and R.J. Evans have been placed in temporary coaching roles.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — The regional blockade on Qatar poses “no risk” to the 2022 World Cup going ahead, the tournament head said, maintaining that logistical obstacles are being overcome and building work is continuing with only “minimal” cost increases.

The energy-rich nation’s land border and its air and sea routes have been closed off for four months since Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched an economic boycott. It has forced World Cup organizers to find alternative sources for materials to complete the venues being used by the region’s first major soccer tournament.

The diplomatic crisis that has torn apart the Gulf Cooperation Council stems from allegations Qatar supports for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha.

When Qatar’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia was closed and sea traffic cut off, World Cup organizers were forced to instigate their “Plan B,” including brining in supplies from Turkey. The Qataris express confidence FIFA is not exploring a “Plan B” of its own for an alternate 2022 host.

OLYMPICS

ZURICH (AP) — After being arrested in Rio de Janeiro and accused of storing gold bars in Switzerland, Brazilian Olympic Committee president Carlos Nuzman was suspended by the IOC.

The decision came hours after Brazilian authorities investigating a 2016 Olympic vote-buying case asked for help from prosecutors in Switzerland.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee was also provisionally suspended and had its funding frozen. The world Olympic body also further cut ties with the Nuzman-led Rio Games organizing committee which still has unpaid debts.

Nuzman, a 75-year-old lawyer, was also removed from the IOC’s panel overseeing preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

