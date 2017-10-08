Cleveland leads 2-1

BATTING SUMMARY
Cleveland
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Gomes c-ph
|2
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Kipnis cf
|3
|14
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Santana 1b
|3
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|.273
|Perez c
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Bruce rf
|3
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|6
|.231
|Jackson lf-ph
|3
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Ramirez 2b
|3
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.154
|Urshela 3b
|3
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Lindor ss
|3
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5
|.091
|Encarnacion dh
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chisenhall lf-ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|G.Allen cf-dh-pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brantley dh-ph
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|3
|102
|13
|19
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|32
|.186
___
New York
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Hicks cf
|3
|12
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|.333
|Bird 1b
|3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|.300
|Castro 2b
|3
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Frazier 3b
|3
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Sanchez c
|3
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|.214
|Gregorius ss
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.091
|Gardner lf
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Judge rf
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|.000
|Headley dh-ph
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Ellsbury dh
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Torreyes 3b-pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|3
|105
|9
|19
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|37
|.181
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Cleveland
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Bauer
|1
|0
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.Allen
|2
|0
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Olson
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Smith
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Carrasco
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Miller
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Kluber
|1
|0
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20.25
|Clevinger
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
___
New York
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Garcia
|1
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chapman
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Tanaka
|1
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Betances
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Sabathia
|1
|0
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Robertson
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Gray
|1
|0
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8.10
|Warren
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81.00
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Cleveland
|220
|214
|010
|000
|1—13
|New York
|204
|020
|100
|000
|0—
|9
E_Ramirez, Gonzalez, Frazier 2, Chapman. LOB_Cleveland 20, New York 20. 2B_Bruce, Gomes, Gardner, Castro, Hicks. 3B_Kipnis. HR_Lindor, Bruce 2, Sanchez, Bird 2, Hicks. RBIs_Lindor 4, Kipnis, Bruce 4, Santana 2, Gomes, Sanchez 2, Castro, Bird 3, Hicks 3. SB_Jackson. CS_Frazier. SF_Bruce. S_Urshela, Gardner.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Brian O’Nora; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 2) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Adrian Johnson. (Game 3) Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Vic Carapazza.
T_Game 1 at Cleveland, 3:26.
T_Game 2 at Cleveland, 5:08.
T_Game 3 at New York, 3:17.
A_Game 1 at Cleveland, 37612.
A_Game 2 at Cleveland, 37681.
A_Game 3 at New York, 48614.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.