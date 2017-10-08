201.5
Cleveland leads 2-1

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 11:11 pm 10/08/2017 11:11pm
BATTING SUMMARY

Cleveland

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Gomes c-ph 2 6 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 .333
Kipnis cf 3 14 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 2 .286
Santana 1b 3 11 1 3 0 0 0 2 3 1 .273
Perez c 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 .250
Bruce rf 3 13 3 3 1 0 2 4 0 6 .231
Jackson lf-ph 3 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 .200
Ramirez 2b 3 13 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 .154
Urshela 3b 3 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Lindor ss 3 11 2 1 0 0 1 4 3 5 .091
Encarnacion dh 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Chisenhall lf-ph 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
G.Allen cf-dh-pr 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brantley dh-ph 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Gonzalez 3b 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 3 102 13 19 2 1 3 12 13 32 .186

___

New York

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Hicks cf 3 12 1 4 1 0 1 3 0 5 .333
Bird 1b 3 10 3 3 0 0 2 3 2 4 .300
Castro 2b 3 14 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 3 .286
Frazier 3b 3 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Sanchez c 3 14 2 3 0 0 1 2 0 5 .214
Gregorius ss 3 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 .091
Gardner lf 3 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 .083
Judge rf 3 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 .000
Headley dh-ph 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Ellsbury dh 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Torreyes 3b-pr 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 3 105 9 19 3 0 4 9 12 37 .181

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Cleveland

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Bauer 1 0 6 2-3 2 0 0 1 8 0 1 1 0 0 0.00
C.Allen 2 0 3 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Olson 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Shaw 1 0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Smith 2 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Tomlin 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Carrasco 1 0 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Miller 3 0 3 2 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 3.00
Kluber 1 0 2 2-3 7 6 6 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 20.25
Clevinger 1 0 0 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

New York

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Garcia 1 0 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0.00
Kahnle 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Chapman 2 0 3 2-3 4 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Tanaka 1 0 7 3 0 0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Betances 2 0 3 1 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 3.00
Sabathia 1 0 5 1-3 3 4 2 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 3.38
Robertson 2 0 2 1 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
Gray 1 0 3 1-3 3 3 3 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 8.10
Warren 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 9.00
Green 1 0 0 1-3 2 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 81.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Cleveland 220 214 010 000 1—13
New York 204 020 100 000 0— 9

E_Ramirez, Gonzalez, Frazier 2, Chapman. LOB_Cleveland 20, New York 20. 2B_Bruce, Gomes, Gardner, Castro, Hicks. 3B_Kipnis. HR_Lindor, Bruce 2, Sanchez, Bird 2, Hicks. RBIs_Lindor 4, Kipnis, Bruce 4, Santana 2, Gomes, Sanchez 2, Castro, Bird 3, Hicks 3. SB_Jackson. CS_Frazier. SF_Bruce. S_Urshela, Gardner.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Brian O’Nora; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 2) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Adrian Johnson. (Game 3) Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_Game 1 at Cleveland, 3:26.

T_Game 2 at Cleveland, 5:08.

T_Game 3 at New York, 3:17.

A_Game 1 at Cleveland, 37612.

A_Game 2 at Cleveland, 37681.

A_Game 3 at New York, 48614.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

