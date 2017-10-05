Astros 8, Red Sox 2

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 H.Rmirz ph-dh 3 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 3 3 3 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 Gattis dh 3 2 2 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0 Fisher pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 2 2 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0 Leon c 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 1 2 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 2 Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 34 8 12 8

Boston 010 100 000—2 Houston 200 212 10x—8

DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Houston 4. 2B_H.Ramirez (1), Betts (1), Gattis 2 (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve 3 (3). CS_Fisher (1). SF_Devers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale L,0-1 5 9 7 7 1 6 Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 Maddox 1 1 1 1 1 1 Porcello 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Verlander W,1-0 6 6 2 2 2 3 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 Harris 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sale pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:26. A_43,102 (42,060).

