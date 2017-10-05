201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 8, Red Sox 2

Astros 8, Red Sox 2

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 8:55 pm 10/05/2017 08:55pm
Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0
E.Nunez dh 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
H.Rmirz ph-dh 3 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 3 3 3
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 Gattis dh 3 2 2 0
Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0 Fisher pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 2 2 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0
Leon c 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 1 2
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 2
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 34 8 12 8
Boston 010 100 000—2
Houston 200 212 10x—8

DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Houston 4. 2B_H.Ramirez (1), Betts (1), Gattis 2 (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve 3 (3). CS_Fisher (1). SF_Devers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,0-1 5 9 7 7 1 6
Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1
Maddox 1 1 1 1 1 1
Porcello 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 6 6 2 2 2 3
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sale pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:26. A_43,102 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

