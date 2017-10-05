Astros 8, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Rmirz ph-dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fisher pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Boston
|010
|100
|000—2
|Houston
|200
|212
|10x—8
DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Houston 4. 2B_H.Ramirez (1), Betts (1), Gattis 2 (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1). HR_Bregman (1), Altuve 3 (3). CS_Fisher (1). SF_Devers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale L,0-1
|5
|9
|7
|7
|1
|6
|Kelly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maddox
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Porcello
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Verlander W,1-0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sale pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:26. A_43,102 (42,060).
