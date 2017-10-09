Astros 5, Red Sox 4

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Houston
|110
|000
|021—5
|Boston
|100
|020
|001—4
E_Devers (1). DP_Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 13, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (2), Y.Gurriel (1), Beltran (1), Moreland (2). 3B_Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Bregman (2), Bogaerts (1), Benintendi (1), Devers (2). SB_Betts (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Verlander W,2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Giles S,1-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boston
|Porcello
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sale L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Kimbrel
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reed
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Porcello (Gonzalez), by Kimbrel (Gonzalez). WP_Porcello, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_4:07. A_37,305 (37,499).
