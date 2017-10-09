Astros 5, Red Sox 4

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 4 1 3 1 Pedroia 2b 5 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Ma.Gnza lf 3 1 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 1 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 2 0 Y.Grrel 1b 5 1 3 0 Devers 3b 3 1 2 1 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Beltran ph-dh 1 0 1 1 B.McCnn c 5 0 0 0 Totals 39 5 12 4 Totals 33 4 9 4

Houston 110 000 021—5 Boston 100 020 001—4

E_Devers (1). DP_Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 13, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (2), Y.Gurriel (1), Beltran (1), Moreland (2). 3B_Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Bregman (2), Bogaerts (1), Benintendi (1), Devers (2). SB_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton 4 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 Verlander W,2-0 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Giles S,1-1 2 1 1 1 0 1 Boston Porcello 3 5 2 2 3 4 Sale L,0-2 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 6 Kimbrel 1 3 1 1 1 1 Reed 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Porcello (Gonzalez), by Kimbrel (Gonzalez). WP_Porcello, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:07. A_37,305 (37,499).

