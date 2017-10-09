Astros 5, Red Sox 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.412
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.533
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.529
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|1-Maybin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Beltran ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|McCann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|4
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.059
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Houston
|110
|000
|021—5
|12
|0
|Boston
|100
|020
|001—4
|9
|1
a-doubled for Maybin in the 9th.
1-ran for Gattis in the 8th.
E_Devers (1). LOB_Houston 13, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (2), Gurriel (1), Beltran (1), Moreland (2). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Sale; Bogaerts (1), off Morton; Benintendi (1), off Verlander; Devers (2), off Giles. RBIs_Springer (2), Reddick (2), Bregman (2), Beltran (1), Bogaerts (1), Benintendi 2 (2), Devers (5). SB_Betts (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Altuve, Correa 2, Gonzalez, Bregman, Gattis, McCann 3); Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Moreland). RISP_Houston 3 for 14; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Altuve. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_Altuve, Bradley Jr..
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel), (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Boston 1 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|83
|4.15
|Verlander, W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|3.12
|Giles, S, 1-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|6.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|70
|4.50
|Sale, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|77
|8.38
|Kimbrel
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|38
|4.50
|Reed
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Verlander 1-1, Kimbrel 1-1, Reed 2-0. HBP_Porcello (Gonzalez), Kimbrel (Gonzalez). WP_Porcello, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez.
T_4:07. A_37,305 (37,499).
