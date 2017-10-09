Astros 5, Red Sox 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .412 Reddick rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .375 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .533 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .235 Gonzalez lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Gurriel 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .529 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .400 1-Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Beltran ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400 McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Totals 39 5 12 4 4 11

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pedroia 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .059 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .385 Ramirez dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .571 Devers 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .364 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Totals 33 4 9 4 4 7

Houston 110 000 021—5 12 0 Boston 100 020 001—4 9 1

a-doubled for Maybin in the 9th.

1-ran for Gattis in the 8th.

E_Devers (1). LOB_Houston 13, Boston 6. 2B_Springer (2), Gurriel (1), Beltran (1), Moreland (2). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Sale; Bogaerts (1), off Morton; Benintendi (1), off Verlander; Devers (2), off Giles. RBIs_Springer (2), Reddick (2), Bregman (2), Beltran (1), Bogaerts (1), Benintendi 2 (2), Devers (5). SB_Betts (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Altuve, Correa 2, Gonzalez, Bregman, Gattis, McCann 3); Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Moreland). RISP_Houston 3 for 14; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Altuve. LIDP_Betts. GIDP_Altuve, Bradley Jr..

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel), (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Boston 1 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 4 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 83 4.15 Verlander, W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 40 3.12 Giles, S, 1-1 2 1 1 1 0 1 29 6.00 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 3 5 2 2 3 4 70 4.50 Sale, L, 0-2 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 6 77 8.38 Kimbrel 1 3 1 1 1 1 38 4.50 Reed 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Verlander 1-1, Kimbrel 1-1, Reed 2-0. HBP_Porcello (Gonzalez), Kimbrel (Gonzalez). WP_Porcello, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:07. A_37,305 (37,499).

