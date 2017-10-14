Astros 2, Yankees 1

|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Headley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|Houston
|000
|100
|001—2
DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 4, Houston 4. 2B_Gardner (1), A.Hicks (1), T.Frazier (1), Correa (1), Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Correa (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kahnle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman L,0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,1-0
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|13
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:00. A_43,193 (42,060).
