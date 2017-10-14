201.5
Astros 2, Yankees 1

By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 7:21 pm 10/14/2017 07:21pm
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 2 2
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 3 0 1 0 Y.Grrel 1b 2 0 1 0
A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 Beltran dh 3 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0
Headley dh 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 5 2
New York 000 010 000—1
Houston 000 100 001—2

DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 4, Houston 4. 2B_Gardner (1), A.Hicks (1), T.Frazier (1), Correa (1), Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 4 2 1 1 2 0
Kahnle 2 0 0 0 1 1
Robertson 2 1 0 0 0 2
Chapman L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 9 5 1 1 1 13

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:00. A_43,193 (42,060).

