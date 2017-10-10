Arizona Diamondbacks Postseason History

The postseason history of the Arizona Diamondbacks:

World Series (Won 1, Lost 0)

2001 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3

Record — Won 4, Lost 3

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2007 — Lost to Colorado Rockies, 4-0

2001 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-1

Record — Won 4, Lost 5

Divisional Playoff Series (Won 2, Lost 4)

2017 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0

2011 — Lost to Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2

2007 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 3-0

2002 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0

2001 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2

1999 — Lost to New York Mets, 3-1

Record — Won 9, Lost 14

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 0)

2017 — Beat Colorado Rockies, 11-8

