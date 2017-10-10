Arizona Diamondbacks Postseason History

The postseason history of the Arizona Diamondbacks:
|World Series (Won 1, Lost 0)
2001 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3
Record — Won 4, Lost 3
|League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)
2007 — Lost to Colorado Rockies, 4-0
2001 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-1
Record — Won 4, Lost 5
|Divisional Playoff Series (Won 2, Lost 4)
2017 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0
2011 — Lost to Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2
2007 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 3-0
2002 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0
2001 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2
1999 — Lost to New York Mets, 3-1
Record — Won 9, Lost 14
|Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 0)
2017 — Beat Colorado Rockies, 11-8
