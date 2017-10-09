American League Division Series Results

|(w-World Series winner)
|(x-wild card team)
|2017
Houston (West) def. Boston (East), 3-1
New York-x (East) at Cleveland (Central)
Toronto-x (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0
Cleveland (Central) def. Boston (East), 3-0
Toronto (East) def. Texas (West), 3-2
Kansas City (Central)-w def. Houston-x (West), 3-2
Baltimore (East) def. Detroit (Central), 3-0
Kansas City-x (Central) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-0
Boston-w (East) def. Tampa Bay-x (East) 3-1
Detroit (Central) def. Oakland (West) 3-2
New York (East) def. Baltimore-x (East) 3-2
Detroit (Central) def. Oakland (West) 3-2
Detroit (Central) def. New York (East) 3-2
Texas (West) def. Tampa Bay-x (East) 3-1
Texas (Central) def. Tampa Bay (East) 3-2
New York-x (East) def. Minnesota (Central) 3-0
New York-w (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-0
Los Angeles (West) def. Boston-x (East), 3-0
Boston-x (East) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-1
Tampa Bay (East) def. Chicago (Central), 3-1
Boston-w (East) def. Los Angeles (West), 3-0
Cleveland (Central) def. New York-x (East), 3-1
Oakland (West) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-0
Detroit-x (Central) def. New York (East), 3-1
Los Angeles (West) def. New York (East), 3-2
Chicago-w (Central) def. Boston-x (East), 3-0
Boston-wx (East) def. Anaheim (West), 3-0
New York (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-1
Boston-x (East) def. Oakland (West), 3-2
New York (East) def. Minnesota (Central), 3-1
Anaheim-wx (West) def. New York (East), 3-1
Minnesota (Central) def. Oakland (West), 3-2
Seattle (West) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-2
New York (East) def. Oakland-x (West), 3-2
New York-w (East) def. Oakland (West), 3-2
Seattle-x (West) def. Chicago (Central), 3-0
New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0
Boston-x (East) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-2
New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-0
Cleveland (Central) def. Boston-x (East), 3-1
Baltimore (East) def. Seattle (West), 3-1
Cleveland (Central) def. New York-x (East), 3-2
New York-w (East) def. Texas (West), 3-1
Baltimore-x (East) def. Cleveland (Central), 3-1
Cleveland (Central) def. Boston (East), 3-0
Seattle (West) def. New York-x (East), 3-2
