2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 3: New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 3, Boston 1

Thursday, Oct. 5: Houston 8, Boston 2

Friday, Oct. 6: Houston 8, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 8: Boston 10, Houston 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Houston 5, Boston 4

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Thursday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 4, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Sunday, Oct. 8: New York 1, Cleveland 0

Monday, Oct. 9: New York 7, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York 5, Cleveland 2

National League Chicago 3, Washington 2

Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago 3, Washington 0

Saturday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, Chicago 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Chicago 2, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Washington 5, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago 9, Washington 8

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5

Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) American League Houston 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 13: Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 14: Houston 2, New York 1

Monday, Oct. 16: New York 8, Houston 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Houston (McCullers 7-4) at New York (Gray 10-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 20: New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 21: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

National League Los Angeles 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

Sunday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) All Games Televised by Fox

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 5: x-Sunday, Oct. 29

Game 6: x-Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 7: x-Wednesday, Nov. 1

