2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 3: New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 3, Boston 1
Thursday, Oct. 5: Houston 8, Boston 2
Friday, Oct. 6: Houston 8, Boston 2
Sunday, Oct. 8: Boston 10, Houston 3
Monday, Oct. 9: Houston 5, Boston 4
Thursday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 4, New York 0
Friday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Sunday, Oct. 8: New York 1, Cleveland 0
Monday, Oct. 9: New York 7, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York 5, Cleveland 2
|National League
|Chicago 3, Washington 2
Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago 3, Washington 0
Saturday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, Chicago 3
Monday, Oct. 9: Chicago 2, Washington 1
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Washington 5, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago 9, Washington 8
Friday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5
Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|American League
|Houston 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 13: Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 14: Houston 2, New York 1
Monday, Oct. 16: New York 8, Houston 1
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Houston (McCullers 7-4) at New York (Gray 10-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 5:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 20: New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 21: New York at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
|National League
|Los Angeles 2, Chicago 0
Saturday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
Sunday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Chicago (Hendricks (7-5), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles (Wood 16-3) at Chicago (Arrieta (14-10), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Chicago at Los Angeles, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Chicago at Los Angeles, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|All Games Televised by Fox
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28
Game 5: x-Sunday, Oct. 29
Game 6: x-Tuesday, Oct. 31
Game 7: x-Wednesday, Nov. 1
