2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 3: New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League Houston 3, Boston 1

Thursday, Oct. 5: Houston 8, Boston 2

Friday, Oct. 6: Houston 8, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 8: Boston 10, Houston 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Houston 5, Boston 4

Cleveland 2, New York 1

Thursday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 4, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Sunday, Oct. 8: New York 1, Cleveland 0

Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

National League Chicago 2, Washington 1

Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago 3, Washington 0

Saturday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, Chicago 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Chicago 2, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington (Roark 13-11) at Chicago (Arrieta 14-10), 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Los Angeles 2, Arizona 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5

Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles (Darvish 10-12) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 10:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 10: Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) American League Houston vs. Cleveland-New York winner

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)

Game 5: x-Wednesday, Oct. 18 (Fox or FS1)

Game 6: x-Friday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)

Game 7: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

Game 5: x-Thursday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Game 6: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

Game 7: x-Sunday, Oct. 22 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) All Games Televised by Fox

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 5: x-Sunday, Oct. 29

Game 6: x-Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 7: x-Wednesday, Nov. 1

